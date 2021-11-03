News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Geneseo Blood Drive

Thursday, November 11, when the Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12 pm to 6 pm at the south campus of the First United Methodist Church in Geneseo. Donors may call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment or use the American Red Cross Donor app to do so. Appointments are much appreciated.

Donors are reminded to: be sure to drink plenty of fluids on the day of your donation, wear comfortable clothes with sleeves that can easily be raised above the elbow, bring a list of medications you are taking to be sure they are not on our exceptions list, bring a Red Cross donor card or state-issued driver’s license, and maintain a healthy level of iron in your diet prior to your donation. Fresh greens, such as spinach and kale are good sources. Snacks and water will be available after your donation, AND donuts from The Donut Shop are back!

Donors will be required to wear a mask due to the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Bureau County Fairgrounds events

The Huge Winter Garage Sale returns on Sat. Nov. 13th at 8 a.m. There will be free admission but please bring a donation of canned or non perishable food for the local food pantry.

Walneck's Motorcycle Swap meet returns on Sunday, November 14th with all kinds of motorcycle parts and accessories for sale from 8 am to 2 pm.

The 13th annual Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be held Saturday Nov. 20th from 9 until 3 p.m.

The Sauk Trail Gun Collectors show will finish out the month with their show on Nov. 27th & 28th.

Fareway thanks veterans with discount

November 11, the Fareway family would like to thank all veterans and active service members. Fareway store locations in a six-state region will be offering a fifteen percent discount to any retired, active-duty, reserve, or guard military members. To receive discount, customers are asked to show their military ID at checkout or identify branch of service.

The offer excludes tobacco, lottery tickets, and gift cards, and is good in-store only on Thursday, November 11.

Geneseo Quilters Guild to meet

The Geneseo Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, in the Senior Citizen Room at the Geneseo Community Center. Guest speaker will be Janette Dwyer, a local certified quilt appraiser, who will engage members in an “Audience Quilt Appraisal.” Guests are welcome at the meeting.

Galva Veterans Day Program announced

The Galva American Legion will have their annual Veterans Day program Thursday, November 11th at Galva Veterans Park.

The program consists of Aric Burhorn , the vocalist, Olaf Collinson playing Taps, Cliff Wright the MC, John Holevoet with the prayers and a speaker from the Rock Island Arsenal. Lloyd Anderson of the Galva American Legion said Monday night that the speaker’s name has not been announced .

Anderson said the Galva American Legion will be serving chili at no charge at the Legion on Wallace Street and everyone is invited after the Veterans program.

Galva First Baptist Church Holiday Bazaar & Chili Cook off

First Baptist Church of Galva, 211 NW 4th St, will host a Holiday Bazaar Saturday November 13 from 10 AM to 3 PM. Vendors will be there showing their wares of crafts, clothes, kids items, Christmas decor, soaps, jewelry, and many other items.

In conjunction with the bazaar will be a chili cook-off from 11 AM to 1 PM. Tickets for tasitng and voting are $5 each. Register your chili for $10 by November 5 by calling the church at 309-932-2713. Winner takes all registration fees. Judges have final vote.

A bake sale and the annual fudge sale will take place as well.