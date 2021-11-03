Orion's Veterans Day service to be Nov. 8

Mindy Carls

The Orion community will observe Veterans Day on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The service will be at 2 p.m. at the Orion Community Veterans Monument on the north side of Central Park. In case of bad weather, the service will be in the Methodist Activity Center on the alley behind Orion United Methodist Church.

The Orion Community Band will provide music, and the keynote speaker will be from Rock Island Arsenal.

If the service is at the park, persons attending it should bring lawn chairs.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, refreshments will not be served.

The veterans monument was dedicated on Nov. 11, 2006, and has been used for Veterans Day and Memorial Day ever since. Occasionally inclement weather has forced the service inside the church or the MAC. COVD-19 restrictions also impacted the service.

Efforts to raise $100,000 for the monument began with Orion Fall Festival in 2005. Committee members were chairwoman Pat Cooper, George Rose, Kathy Anderson, Darrel Muhleman, Cheryl Peterson, Dean Tennant and Bill Dahl.

About 1,000 attended the dedication on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2006. At the time, the monument contained 444 bricks honoring veterans as well as individuals, groups and businesses that donated to the project.

The ceremony began with bagpiper Derek Grant of the American Legion Post in Durant, Iowa, playing as a color guard from Orion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 143 and Orion American Legion Post 255 marched across 12th Avenue, followed by a color guard from the Colona-Green Rock Legion post and more veterans.

DeAnne Bloomberg sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

David Schultz, then pastor of Orion United Methodist Church, gave the invocation. He asked God that the monument would be “an honorable and lasting tribute” to those who served the nation, “a nation which we still declare to be ‘under God.’”

Emily Roberts directed the Orion Community Band in “You’re A Grand Old Flag.” As the song concluded, committee members and Lacky & Sons Monument Co. representatives unveiled the obelisk at the heart of the monument.

During the unveiling, a Chinook helicopter from the Iowa National Guard flew over the monument. The crew from Company B 2/211 GSAB, Mount Joy, included Sgt. Scott Peterson of Orion.

After the flyover, the band played “God Bless America.”

Army veteran Dale Stiles purchased the American flag for the monument. Congressman Lane Evans (D-Rock Island) had the flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.

Speakers included State Rep. Mike Boland (D-East Moline), Orion Village President Jim Cooper, Pat Cooper and Schultz.

Rose served as emcee.

The band played a medley of songs from each branch of Armed Forces. Rose apologized for not having Merchant Marine song in the medley. Orion resident Toby Stoudt served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. Later on, the band found a medley with the song.

After the crowd sang “God Bless the U.S.A.,” Schultz gave the benediction.

“And now, O Lord, our work here in this park is accomplished, our veterans have been honored, our memorial has been dedicated and our lives have been enriched,” Schultz prayer. “Though our work is accomplished, the work of our soldiers continues. Bless them in their service to our country and to the cause of freedom. Keep them safe until they are reunited with their loved ones.”

The service concluded with trumpeters Tracy Hepner and Gene Colburn playing Taps.