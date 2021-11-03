OSF Galva adds new exam rooms

The Galva Clinic which is located at 230 South Exchange has recently added 4 new exam rooms when Dr. Peterson joined the practice.

Morland is going on his 22nd year at the Galva Clinic and Dr. Peterson works Tuesday and Fridays in Galva.

Melissa Mundwiler, APRN also works in he Galva office on a needed basis.

The hours of the clinic are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The office has 6 employees. The facility does physicals, sports physicals, blood draws, sees new patients, immunizations, wellness checkups, flu and COVID vaccinations, and COVID tests.