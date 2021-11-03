When do you need to turn back your clocks for Daylight Saving Time? It's coming up

Remember to turn your clocks back Saturday, Nov. 6 before you go to bed. Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 AM CDT on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Probably the last time you tinkered with your clock, save for when the power flickered, was when Daylight Saving Time started this year back on Sunday, March 14.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states which do not recognize Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time was enacted during World War I as a way to conserve coal. It was adopted in March of 1918 in the United States. Reputedly, the idea was unpopular with farmers, as they has less time in the mornings, traditionally when they would be taking milk and products to market. After the war, Daylight Saving Time became a local option.

Historically, there were no standardized rules for DST from 1945 to 1966. This resulted in widespread confusion, especially in transport and broadcasting. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 standardized the switch dates across the USA for the first time.

Following the 1973 oil embargo, the US Congress extended the DST period to 10 months in 1974 and 8 months in 1975, in an effort to save energy.

After the energy crisis was over in 1976, the DST schedule in the US was revised several times. From 1987 to 2006, the country observed DST for about 7 months each year.

Benjamin Franklin is credited with proposing the concept back in 1784.