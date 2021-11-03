Taube wins First with aircraft model

Claudia Loucks

It was Arnold Taube’s first time to enter a model contest and he won a first place award in the Military Category for his entry.

Taube, of Geneseo, entered a 1/32nd scale Jeannin Stahltaube (1914), a 1/48th scale Grumman F3F fighter, and a 1/48th DBA-6 racer (Mister Mulligan) as flown by Geneseo’s Harold Neumann in the National Air Races.

The seventh Annual Model Contest was organized and run by Major’s River Edge Modelers and was sponsored by Major Art & Hobby of Davenport.

First and second place awards were presented in each category: Autos-Box Stock Race-Themed, Custom and Miscellaneous. Military – includes Land, Air and Sea themes: Diorama; and Miscellaneous.

Taube said he has been building plastic models since 1963 when he was 11 years old…”I prefer to build 1/48th scale military aircraft and my current stash of 'unbuilt' models includes over 300 kits,” he said

The Stahltaube kit was produced by Wingnut Wings of New Zealand, a company that started with the profits from producing the Computer Generated Images (CGI) for the Lord of the Rings movies,” Taube said.

“The Jeannin Stahltaube represented by the kit was flown by Lt. Fritzlohn of Adlershof Jonannisthal from lat 1914 until early 1915,” he said. “At that time the design was hopelessly obsolete and relegated to pilot training and as a unit hack. During this time initially enemy aircraft generally ignored each other. However, hostilities rapidly progressed to trying to drop bricks on each other, to shooting at the enemy aircraft encountered with pistols, rifles and shotguns. The kit includes an Artillery issued Luger pistol equipped with a snail-drum magazine and shoulder stock.”

“Taube” means “dove” in German and Arnold Taube explained that a Stahltaube translates to a “steel dove” in German.

“The fuselage of this aircraft was built of steel tubing and not the usual wooden construction,” Taube explained. “It used wing-warping for aileron and elevator control. Thus, the model has lots of internal and external rigging that represents both control wires and structural static bracing wires.”

Taube said even though his family name is “Taube,” there is no known connection to the aircraft.

“The aircraft’s designer is Igo Etrich, an Austrian,” Taube said. “The inspiration for its wing shape was the zanonia seeds from a vine native to Java. Although inspired by the shape of a seed, most people thought these airplanes looked like a gliding dove when they were flying; thus their name. Igo Etrich was quite a promoter as he convinced over 50 companies to produce versions of his original design. There were even British and Italian taubes.”

On Nov. 11, 1911, an Italian Taube made the first documented offensive use of an airplane when it dropped some hand grenades on Turkish soldiers in Libya, Taube said.

“The model is “weathered” to represent an in-service aircraft, not one fresh from the factory,” he said. “It has dirt, oil stains, fuel stains and scratches,” he said.