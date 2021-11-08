Fareway donates to Brantley Francis Foundation

Claudia Loucks

Area Fareway grocery stores recently collected $5,000 for the Brantley Francis Foundation, an effort that Matt and Jeanna Francis, Geneseo, founded to keep their son’s spirit alive.

The contribution form Fareway stores was made possible from funds collected through the “Round Up at the Register” program held at the three Quad City Fareway stores and at Geneseo Fareway.

Brantley Francis lost his battle with cancer at the age of three, in 2016, but his parents are keeping his memory alive with the Brantley Francis Foundation (BFF).

The goal of the BFF is to positively influence pediatric cancer patients and their families by sharing Brantley’s story, spreading awareness and raising funds for pediatric cancer research and “bringing hope to children and their families when hope is hard to find,” Jeanna Francis said.

“To achieve this mission, we have funded two large projects since starting our foundation in 2019,” she said. “We have funded an inpatient room at Stead Family Children's Hospital, and pledged $100,000 to Dana Farber Cancer Institute.”

“In total this year, we have raised over $100,000,” she said.

For more information about BFF, email infobrantleyfrancisfoundation.org or call 309-738-0993.

The Francis family has created BFF Bags which Francis explained, “As a family it was always helpful for us to receive gift cards to various places. We traveled a lot for Brantley’s care, so gas cards, restaurant and grocery gift cards were always helpful. Brantley was a frequent flyer to the hospital and doctors offices, and as a way to distract him, we would have lots of small little toys with us to give him. It helped take his mind off the not-so-fun things he had to do. As a way to encourage and support families going through similar situations, we have deigned the BFF Bags. In these bags, children experiencing cancer will receive some of their favorite things, and also various gift cards to help with the financial stress of traveling…We want other families to know they are not fighting alone.”

She said childhood cancer is not rare. “One in 285 kids in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they are 20 years old. Of those diagnosed, two-thirds will have long term side effects and childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in kids under the age of 19 in the U.S. Still, despite these facts, the National Cancer Institute gives only four percent of the annual budget to childhood cancer.”

“We don’t like to say our son lost his battle with cancer, because he most certainly did not,” she said. He fought so hard, and through all of it had the most amazing spirit. Brantley was a silly and happy child with a contagious laugh.”

Brantley’s “battle” began before his birth in 2014 when his parents learned that he had a two vessel cord, a dilated kidney and a hole in the wall separating the two lower chambers of his heart; he also had a mass at the end of his sacrum.

“He was born with an imperforated anus and a tethered spinal cord,” Francis said. “At two days old he was taken to surgery to remove the mass at the end of his sacrum and to give him a colostomy bag. At this point, the mass that was removed was benign. Nothing else needed to be done. Also, while in the NICU at Children’s Hospital in Peoria, Brantley had surgery to put a stint in his kidney to help drain better.”

The issues the infant faced were classified as Currarino Syndrome. His parents worked with a team of doctors throughout the United States to manage their son’s care.

In April of 2015, the family was told their son’s mass was returning…”The mass he was born with was called a Germ Cell Tumor,” Francis said. “Typically, the tumor is removed along with the tailbone to ensure everything is gone, and that is all that is needed. It does not usually grow back.”

Brantley went through surgery a second time to remove the mass and on May 28, 2015, Francis said they were told the mass that was removed had not grown back the same….”It grew back as a cancerous Yolk Sac Tumor,” she said, and explained doctors removed the tumor but by September, it had started growing back.”

“We decided to start chemotherapy,” she said. “Brantley had numerous rounds of chemotherapy and lost his hair in the process.” She recalled a time when she was in the grocery store with her son and a lady asked him why he had no hair. “He said, ‘the doctor took it’. Even during the times he didn’t feel well, he had the biggest smile.”

Although he underwent more rounds of chemotherapy and additional surgeries, by October of 2017, the cancer had spread to Brantley’s liver and lungs.

“At this point, Brantley had completed eight rounds of chemotherapy and exhausted all surgery options,” Francis said. “He was not responding so we contacted medical professionals in Minnesota, searching for alternative approaches.” Not long after trying the alternative methods, Brantley’s cancer continued to take over his body, his mother said. “By Thanksgiving of 2017, he was in a lot of pain and the cancer was growing and spreading.”

“There was nothing more we could do,” she said. “We brought Brantley home and had him home with us for two weeks before he gained his angel wings.”

“He was obsessed with super heroes and he knew every one of the super heroes,” Brantley’s parents said.

“”Ninja Turtle Raphael, who wore a red eye mask, was a favorite of Brantley’s,” his father said.

The cartoon logo for the Brantley Francis Foundation features a young super hero wearing a Ninja Turtles-style eye mask and wearing gold to represent pediatric cancer and red which was Brantley’s favorite color.