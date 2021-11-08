Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

November 15, 2006

Entries for this year’s Ol’ Fashion Christmas parade are being sought by the Galva Chamber of Commerce. The parade begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 25. This year’s theme is” Christmas Wishes.”

The Galva Chamber of Commerce welcomed Community State Bank to the downtown area on Thursday, hosting a ribbon cutting at CSB’s new location in the former Citizens National Bank facility on Main Street. Taking part in the ceremony were Pat Gregory, Ron Rinkenberger, Sue Crabtree, Carol Dobbels, Brandy Funke, Diana Whitney, David Fyer, Mike Harris, Gary Peterson, Kevin Yepsen, and Travis Spivey.

Alwood FFA hosted the Section 3 trap shoot at the Rivoli Rifle Club in New Windsor Oct. 21. The Alwood varsity boys team placed second. Team members were Clint Cole, Ryan Bramlett, Will Wallerstedt, Ryan Main and Taylor Smith.

Brad Horn, and Drew DeSutter of the AlWood FFA Chapter received the American FFA Degree at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis in late October.

25 Years Ago

November 20, 1996

Carol Hanson and Sherm Raley will represent all of the volunteers who helped with tornado clean up by serving as the Grand Marshals in this year’s Galva Christmas Parade.

Galva School Superintendent Bill Owens, received the Illinois Art Education Association’s (IAEA) Award for Distinguished Service at the IAEA annual convention held last weekend in

Chicago. Presenting the award is IAEA President Kimm Stastny with Owens is Galva Arts Council member Marge Dickinson, who nominated Owens for the award.

William and Marvelle Herbster announced, through their attorney, at last Wednesday’s Galva Park District meeting, that they have given their home, barn and farm to the Park District as a charitable remainder gift.

The Krisdala Baka rest area came away with the number one award for cleanliness for the second consecutive year. Employees who received individual awards included Willie Jenkins, Kathy Henry, Nancy Engels, Elmer Hammrick, Josh Engle, John Mueller, Josh Rumley, Kevin Engels, and Ian Wilson.

50 Years Ago

November 11, 1971

Raimason Smith, Postmaster, announces that the 1971 Christmas stamps that the 1971 Christmas stamps will go on sale this morning at the Galva post office.

The annual Galva potluck will be held at the high school on Monday. Parents, players and staff members of the school will bee present for the potluck that will honor the players for their efforts during the 1971 football season.

Kae Stegall, Galva was presented a life time membership in the Illinois 4-H Key Club by Jerry Dadisman, Galva representing Cities Services Company. Twelve Henry County 4-H members received the award at the annual 4-H member’s recognition banquet.

Roger Strum Galva, winner of the Petroleum Power award for his 4-H work, is congratulated by James W. Anderson, manager of the Galva Standard Oil Farm Center, who represented the American Oil Foundation, donor of the award at the 4-H Awards Banquet, Saturday night in Geneseo.

100 Years Ago

November 10, 1921

E. O. Brown, general manager of the Galva Electric Light Company, was elected president of the Galva Chamber of Commerce by a unanimous vote at the annual meeting of that organization Monday night at the First National Bank building, to succeed Harry C, Williams, the retiring president.

Isaac Walters, of Aledo, was a caller here Monday.

Most of the farmers in this community have finished picking corn.

The Royal Neighbors enjoyed a quilting bee at the home of Alvin Andreen last Tuesday afternoon.