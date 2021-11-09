Gary Gray remembers return from Viet Nam

Claudia Loucks

Gary Gray will never forget his return to the United States after serving in Viet Nam, wearing his Navy uniform when he landed at the Los Angeles Airport.

Gray served four years in the United States Navy and said when his time was up, while he was on Yankee Station, he was flown off the ship to Da Nang where he was to catch a flight back to the States.

“We landed at Treasure Island in San Francisco,” he said.

When they landed at the Los Angeles Airport, Gray was spit on by people inside the Airport and he said he was told maybe to not wear hi\s uniform and he responded to those people with, “No Way, I am proud of being in the service.”

Being in the Navy was not Gray’s first choice of being in the military. After graduating from Geneseo High School in 1968, he planned on going into the service by joining the United States Marines.

“I went down to the Recruiting Office four times and the recruiter was never there,” he said. “My buddy, Jim Gunnison, took me to the Navy recruiter and we both went to Boot Camp in the Great Lakes in October of 1968.”

After Boot Camp, Gray was sent to school at Fort Lee, VA. He then reported to Portsmouth, VA, to the U.S S. America CVA66…”She was in dry dock being refitted after her cruise to Viet Nam in 1968,” Gray said, and added that his first cruise to Viet Nam was in late 1968 and into 1969…”We patrolled in the Tonkin Gulf and on Yankee Station off the coast. We were on Station three months and then went to the Philippines, and then back to Tonkin Gulf.”

“Two of our pilots were shot down and never found on that trip,” he said.

“People in this country don’t know how great we have it and don’t realize that until you see the way the rest of people live overseas,” Gray said.

On his first cruise, Gray was on an around-the-world cruise and he was able to see Hong Kong, Rio, Tokyo and Korea before returning to the States.

“We went around Good Hope and the Straits of Magellan on our first cruise and our second cruise was to the Mediterranean – Italy, Spain and Greece, just to name a few before returning to Norfolk, VA,” he said, “That was in 1970 and part of 1971.”

“We were lined up to go back to the Mediterranean, but one carrier couldn’t make it to Nam so they sent us back Viet Name again in late 1971 and into 1972,” he said. “We went back around the Cape of Good Hope to Subic Bay in the Philippines, then back to the Tonkin Gulf and Yankee Station and we ended up having to make more bombing runs than we thought possible.”

He explained the bombing runs were to different areas in Viet Nam.

Gray’s time was up in the Navy when he was on Yankee Station.

After being discharged and returning home to Geneseo, Gray joined the American Legion Post and was a member for 35 years until the local Post disband. He served as a Commander of the American Legion numerous times and was the Leader of the Color Guard.

Gray had been a member of the Geneseo VFW shortly after returning from Viet Nam but said when he was at the clubrooms one time a fellow member of the VFW told him that he had no right to he a member of the VFW because they didn’t recognize serving in Viet Nam as having been in a combat zone.

He later rejoined the Geneseo VFW and continues to help out today with the Honor Guard and fills in for Bob DeBoever when DeBoever is absent by folding the Casket Flag and presenting it to the family of the deceased.

He is a Past Quartermaster of the VFW and is an officer in the District 8 VFW.

“I try to fly the American Flag on my porch, as well as the Navy, POW MIA Flag, State Flag and Navy Viet Nam Veteran Flag,” he said. “I also try to help some of these younger Vets in the area to get them interested in joining the different organizations. I remember how we were treated when we came home to the U.S. and I will not let that happen to the new Vets.”

Gray is retired from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline, where he worked for 30 years. He is married to Diane; and together the couple has three daughters, Emily Easterbrooks, Avon Lake, Ohio; Olivia Mach, Green Bay, Wis.; and Heather Speed, Geneseo. There are seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren