Korean War veteran Tony Abell has not forgotten

The Korean War is often referred to as “The Forgotten War,” but not so for Anthony (Tony) Abell of Geneseo.

The 96-year-old Korean War veteran can vividly recall the 17 months he served in the conflict.

When asked if the U.S. should have become involved in the Korean War, Abell was quick to respond “yes, because so many of our people were there.”

After enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1949, Abell began basic training at Camp Breckenridge, KY, and completed instruction at Fort Sheridan in Chicago prior to leaving for Korea as a military policeman.

Corporal Abell was in Korea for 17 months of his three years of service, and he said, “I enlisted for two years and Truman gave me another year.”

He went by ship to Buson, South Korea, and remained there for a time before being sent to North Korea; near the border around the entire Korean peninsula….That’s where he saw what he refers to as “all battle.”

His unit was chased by the Chinese Army, Abell recalled, and said, “When we were in combat near the Chinese border on our way back to South Korea, we were chased by the Chinese Army and the North Vietnamese.”

“We had to blow up the bridges behind us with dynamite so the enemy could not cross the bridges,” he said.

Some of the veteran’s more pleasant memories of his time in Korea include shaking hands with the late Bob Hope in South Korea, and the letters he wrote to and received from his wife.

He also commented about the friends he made while in the service - Military Policeman Paul Emmens from New York and Sergeant Taylor from Kentucky.

“They were my buddies,” he said, and added that Emmens visited him in Geneseo after the War.… Abell returned to the States and to his home in Geneseo in 1952…“People were very good to me when I came home,” he added.

He also was able to visit Washington, DC, in October of 2012 on one of the Honor Flights.

The veteran was born June 23, 1925, in Lebanon, KY, and his connection to Geneseo was through a friend, Gabe Fenwick, also originally from Kentucky, who married a lady from Geneseo.

Fenwick wrote to Abell telling him about Geneseo being a “really nice area,” and about a friends of his wife’s who was interested in being a pen pal.

Mary Ellen Bohart and Abell became “pen pals” when Abell was in basic training. The two were married in the summer of 1950 prior to Abell leaving for Korea. Mrs. Abell died in 2011.

The couple was involved in farming on the family farm, north of Geneseo, where Abell still resides.

His granddaughter, Ella Bouwens, is his main caregiver, and was a tremendous help in providing information for this story.

“Over the years Grandpa has shared a lot about being in the service,” Ella said. “I really enjoy all of his stories.”

There are seven living children, including three sons, Roger and Jerry Abell, both of Geneseo; Daniel Abell, Potosi, Wis; four daughters, Kathleen Abell, Sun City, Ariz; Diane White, Glendale, Ariz; Mary Beth Peterson, and Rose Mary Bouwens, both of Geneseo; a son, Paul Abell, died at the age of 19 and a daughter, Linda (Abell) Ole also is deceased. There are several grandchildren, great—grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren.

SIDEBAR

“In July 1953, the Korean War came to an end. In all, some five million soldiers and civilians lost their lives in what many in the U.S. refer to as ‘the Forgotten War’ for the lack of attention it received compared to more well-known conflicts like World War I and World War II, and the Viet Nam War.”

And what caused the Korean War? “The Korean War (1950-1953) began when the North Korean Communist Army crossed the 38th Parallel and invaded non-Communist South Korea. Afraid that the U .S. was interested in taking North Korea as a base for operations against Manchuria, the People’s Republic of China secretly sent an army across the Yalu River.”

“The Korean War was a civil conflict that became a proxy war between superpowers clashing over communism and democracy. No peace treaty was ever signed.”