Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

November 16, 2006

Every student and employee at Cambridge Elementary School was dressed in blue Monday, November 6, signifying that they are a National No Child Left Behind Blue- Ribbon School. The Cambridge Academic Foundation and Cambridge Rotary donated money so each student in the school received a Blue- Ribbon Award t-shirt. On Friday, November 10, the award was presented in Washington, D.C.

Leanne Alhorn’s fourth grade class won an ice cream party sponsored by the Cambridge Parents Club (CPC). The class had the most parents attend a CPC meeting in Oct. The next CPC meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the Cambridge Elementary School. Dishing up the ice cream are Beth Smith and Diane Jeffries, two members of the group.

During Christmas on the Square Saturday, December 3, Sheri and Glenn Maertens will open their home for visitors from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Cambridge Main Street is sponsoring the day’s event.

Members of the junior High Dance team that will perform during half-time at the boy’s

basketball games are Emalee Brink, Taylor Cloughly, Lyndsie Fortin, Aly Smith, Hanna Swanson, Jazmine Toribio, Taylor Vincent, Emily Ames, Jenna Berg, Dana Brock, Sara Eagles, Tayler Hein, Rhiannon Kiefer, Summer Lees, Reva Legate, Emily Peterson and Rebecca Underwood.

25 Years Ago

November 14, 1996

Kate Yarger, daughter of Roger and Theresa Yarger of Cambridge, has been honored as a Presidential Scholar at the American Institute of Business, Des Moines, Iowa. She earned the

highest possible grade, a 4.0 on a 4.0 grading scale which is equivalent to getting all A’s, during the 1996 summer quarter. She is majoring in court reporting.

Major Daniel Swanson of rural Cambridge gave the Veterans Day address in Geneseo Monday, November 11. Major Swanson serves in the Active Guard Reserve program as battalion executive officer in Kewanee, supervising 21 soldiers in Galva, Kewanee, Dixon, Marseilles and Streator.

Cambridge Neighborhood Watch will meet Friday, November 15, 7 p.m. in the basement of the Henry County Jail. Jack Anderson, Henry County Animal Control Office, will explain his duties and share some of his experiences.

Angi Wells and Amber Vincent of Dara Carr’s sixth grade class collect ballots for the grade school’s election to determine the favorite school lunch on Tuesday, November 5. Taco casserole won for favorite main dish.

50 Years Ago

November 11, 1971

Members of the Cadette Troop 135 elected Lori Anderson and Carrie Gibbons patrol leaders during a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 3 after school.

Ronald Alhorn, Cambridge High School vocational agriculture instructor, was introduced as the leader of the Cambridge Champs, during a meeting Monday night, Nov. 8, in the Extension office. Thirty-three persons attended.

Mr. and Mrs. Randy Craig and family of Alpha have moved into the Casteel duplex on W. Good St.

Mr. and Mrs. Norman Johnson and daughter of Moline moved recently to their home at S. Holmes St.

100 Years Ago

November 10, 1921

The Ulah Sewing Club will be entertained at the home of Mrs. George H. Brown on next Wednesday afternoon.

Football on Friday afternoon. Cambridge vs. the LA Fayette Team of Davenport.

Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Roberts left Tuesday for the tri-cities where Mrs. Roberta Underwent an operation for gall stones.

The F. L. Mann family of Rock Island, spent the latter part of week with their relatives and friends in Cambridge