Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

November 17, 2006

Nov. 18 will be the last aluminum can collection day at Jewel Food Store in Geneseo for the year. The collection is sponsored by Community Chest as a fundraiser for the organization, which provides funding to nearly 30 local non-profit organizations.

Senior students Ryan Anderson and Allison Scherer will portray the king and queen at the annual Madrigal. Dinners to be presented by students in the music department at Geneseo High School. The Madrigal cast will take guests back in time to 'Ole England' at the dinner celebrations.

25 Years Ago

November 15, 1996

A trip for two to Shakespeare Country is being raffled by the Geneseo Shakespearean Festival committee to raise funds for the second annual festival next August. The 1997 trip includes nine days and eight nights in Shakespeare country including Stratford-on-Avon and London, England. Lodging and coach airfare for two is included.

All State Street windows except for one have been filled for Victorian Walk according to Walk chairman Ed Walker. For this year's Walk, the ice sculpture contest will take place on State Street during the Walk itself instead of the next day in the city park.

50 Years Ago

November 11, 1971

Residents will vote Saturday on the proposal to issue $1,195,000 in school building bonds for the construction of a new elementary school. It would be located in the southwest section of the city west of South Center street. Concern about the location of the site which is adjacent to Geneseo creek has been evidenced because of major flooding in recent years.

Youth Temperance Council met Monday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Shoemaker.

100 Years Ago

November 11, 1921

The first shipment of the 1922 automobile license plates has been received. The license plates next year will show a marked difference. There will be a hyphen between the last three figures and the first three figures in the number, 155-561. It will be one inch narrower and have a pearl-gray background.

If you are contemplating decorating your home, do it now. Wall paper at 25 per cent discount at Stein’s Book Store.