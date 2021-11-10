Geneseo McDonald's manager receives global award

Claudia Loucks

The general manager of McDonald’s in Geneseo is one in 390!

Lisa Felt is one in 390 McDonald’s Restaurant Managers around the world, from 60 markets, to receive a Ray Kroc Award. The award is named after McDonald’s Corporation founder, Ray Kroc.

Felt, general manager of Geneseo McDonald’s at 1022 South Oakwood Ave, represents the top one percent of restaurant managers recognized with the honor.

She received a cash prize, a trophy, was recognized at a recent dinner hosted by Dennis and Trina Gendron, owners/operators of the Geneseo McDonald’s, and also will be a guest at the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in April of 2022 in Orlando, Fla. She will be presented with the award at a dinner during the four-day convention.

The Gendron couple nominated Felt for the award and Trina Gendron said, “Lexi was nominated for her commitment to exceptional customer experience. We’re delighted that we are able to recognize Lexi in this way for her commitment to McDonald’s.”

Gendron commented, “Lexi always puts the customers first. Her beautiful smile and bubbly personality always greets her guests at the front counter and drive – thru. Lexi also puts our people first. She has one of the best turnover percentages in our organization and that’s huge during this difficult time to staff the restaurant.”

“Lexi also has the best Drive-Thru results in our organization,” Gendron said. “She has built the business in Geneseo by keeping the DT moving every day…We are so proud of Lexi’s accomplishments and we really appreciate her hard work and leadership.”

“It is such an honor that one of our managers received this award,” she added.

Felt has been employed by McDonald’s for 13 years, having been first employed at the Kewanee McDonald’s before transferring to Geneseo about seven years ago to be a shift manager before being promoted to general manager.

When asked about being named recipient of the award, Felt said, “I am honored to receive this award, however, it should be given to all of our precious team members. I have the best team ever and our customers also really play a big role in receiving this award.”

She and her husband, Ryan Felt, who is co-general manager of the Kewanee McDonald’s, live in Kewanee with their daughter, five-year-old Quinn, and son, three-year-old Avery.