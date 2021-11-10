Henry County Property Transfers

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
Real estate transfers from the Sandusky County Auditor's office.
  • HEB LLC to Jesus Ramos and Ciria Ramos  1712 N. Main Kewanee  $66,000
  • Enemancio and Tiny Kyser to Shawna and Lucas Hamann  108 4th St. Colona  $128,000
  • Raymond and Maria Doeckel to Christopher and Bridgit Russell   Lot Four of river Side Acres, a subdivision of parts of Lots Two and Three of the Subdivision of the Northeast Quarter of Section Twenty-Four Township Eighteen North Range Two  East of the Fourth Principal Meridian  Grrantees ware given the privilegde of using said parcel of land for dock and boat storage, and if necessary, the right to drill one well on said parcel of land for the use of the entire subdivision   $55,000
  • Danette and Ryan Henderson to Matthew and Andrea Johnson  21 Quail Hollow   Geneseo  $295,000
  • Steven and Christina Luxmore to Shannon Lundell   37 Sunny Hill Dr. Orion  $172,000
  • Janet Hobbs to David and Chelsea Meyers  206 Cleveland Rd.  Colona  $5500
  • Andrew and Sydney Titlow to Teresa Currie  410 E. Garfield  Kewanee  $92,500
  • Duane and Ann Anderson to Sarah Hardey and Holly Ensley  717 NW 1st Ave.  Galva  $68,000
  • Wayne and Shelley Anderson to Heather Francis  297 N. Stewart St. Geneseo  $180,000
  • Jeffrey and Lisa Hampton to Martin Stodgel  111 NW 4th AVe. Galva  $82,000
  • Mary Shoemaker to Larry and Mary Kuster   West 1/2 of Southwest 1/4 of Section 13 Township 15 North Range 5 West of the 4th Prime Meridian   $125,000
  • Jeffrey and Elizabeth Koenske to Thomas Bowles   The East 32 rods of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of section 34; also the North 214 feet of the West 48 rods of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34; EXCEPTING that part thereof heretofore conveyed to the State of Illinois for  highway purposes.  All being sited in Township 14 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Prime Meridian.   $154,500
  • Dustin Swanson and Autumn Wulf to Colby and Ashley Salmon   Lot 4 in Block 13 of Gould's Addition to the Village of Cambridge, except for the part of said premises heretofore conveyed to the State of Illinois for public highway purposes.  $15,000
  • John Cawels to Michael and Darla Wakeland  12251 E 1900 St. Cambridge  $62,000
  • Payton Carey to Joshua and Mariah Morse  429 1st St  Andover   $135,000
  • Ethel and Kevin Ruzas to Danielle Valencia  1112 Rockwell St.  Kewanee  $42,000
  • Mark and Mary and Stephanie  Dowdal to Austin Santucci 505 3rd St. Colona   $116,000
  • Rajvraj LLC to Somnath Hospitality 2021  400 S. Main Kewanee   $475,000
  • Linda Collis and Jolene Vincent to GKM Investments LLC  North 1400 th AVe  Osco  
    $2,106,000
  • Roger and Douglas Dahlberg and David Taylor to  Samantha Brotherton  301 SW St. Cambridge  $113,500
  • Sonam Corp to Divy and Nick LLC Lot 1 of Land Starr Subdivision a subdivision of part of Northeast Quarter of Section 20 Township 17 North Range 3 East of the 4th Prime Meridian City of Geneseo  $900,000
  • Genil Group LLC to Divy and Nick LLC   Lot 1 of Oakwood subdivsion part of Northwest Quater Section 28 Township 17 North Range 3 East of the 4th Prime Meridian Geneseo   $3,350,000
  • Larry and Travis and Deyonne Schnowske to Clayton and Danielle Martin  13532 Highway 81 Cambridge  $210,000
  • GKM Investment LLC to Scott and Julie Cocquit  Farms Land Osco  $1,026,000
  • Jacob and Courtney Easton to Zachary and Kelly Mixon  5 Ponderosa Court  Colona  $340,000
  • Thomas and Julie Wilson to Karen Stickle  801 E. 2nd St.  Kewanee   $57,500
  • Susan Dhabalt  ro Bruce and Jason and Sara Marshall  1313 4th St. #5  Orion  $80,000
  • Debra Pipping to  Joshua and Anna Pipping  601 1oth Colona  $145,000
  • Elizabeth Elasasser to Benjamin and Angela Miersonne 1200 14th St.  Orion  $145,000
  • Bonnie Peaton to Debra Blackert  Farmland Tampico  0524-200-003, 0524-200-005, 0524-200-007   $250,000
  • Darla Helton to Debra Balckert   Farmland Tampico  0524-200-003, 0524-200-005, 0524-200-007    $250,000
  • Robert Yelm to Shelli Sauer  633 Edward St.  Kewanee   $65,000