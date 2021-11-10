Henry County Property Transfers
Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
- HEB LLC to Jesus Ramos and Ciria Ramos 1712 N. Main Kewanee $66,000
- Enemancio and Tiny Kyser to Shawna and Lucas Hamann 108 4th St. Colona $128,000
- Raymond and Maria Doeckel to Christopher and Bridgit Russell Lot Four of river Side Acres, a subdivision of parts of Lots Two and Three of the Subdivision of the Northeast Quarter of Section Twenty-Four Township Eighteen North Range Two East of the Fourth Principal Meridian Grrantees ware given the privilegde of using said parcel of land for dock and boat storage, and if necessary, the right to drill one well on said parcel of land for the use of the entire subdivision $55,000
- Danette and Ryan Henderson to Matthew and Andrea Johnson 21 Quail Hollow Geneseo $295,000
- Steven and Christina Luxmore to Shannon Lundell 37 Sunny Hill Dr. Orion $172,000
- Janet Hobbs to David and Chelsea Meyers 206 Cleveland Rd. Colona $5500
- Andrew and Sydney Titlow to Teresa Currie 410 E. Garfield Kewanee $92,500
- Duane and Ann Anderson to Sarah Hardey and Holly Ensley 717 NW 1st Ave. Galva $68,000
- Wayne and Shelley Anderson to Heather Francis 297 N. Stewart St. Geneseo $180,000
- Jeffrey and Lisa Hampton to Martin Stodgel 111 NW 4th AVe. Galva $82,000
- Mary Shoemaker to Larry and Mary Kuster West 1/2 of Southwest 1/4 of Section 13 Township 15 North Range 5 West of the 4th Prime Meridian $125,000
- Jeffrey and Elizabeth Koenske to Thomas Bowles The East 32 rods of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of section 34; also the North 214 feet of the West 48 rods of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34; EXCEPTING that part thereof heretofore conveyed to the State of Illinois for highway purposes. All being sited in Township 14 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Prime Meridian. $154,500
- Dustin Swanson and Autumn Wulf to Colby and Ashley Salmon Lot 4 in Block 13 of Gould's Addition to the Village of Cambridge, except for the part of said premises heretofore conveyed to the State of Illinois for public highway purposes. $15,000
- John Cawels to Michael and Darla Wakeland 12251 E 1900 St. Cambridge $62,000
- Payton Carey to Joshua and Mariah Morse 429 1st St Andover $135,000
- Ethel and Kevin Ruzas to Danielle Valencia 1112 Rockwell St. Kewanee $42,000
- Mark and Mary and Stephanie Dowdal to Austin Santucci 505 3rd St. Colona $116,000
- Rajvraj LLC to Somnath Hospitality 2021 400 S. Main Kewanee $475,000
- Linda Collis and Jolene Vincent to GKM Investments LLC North 1400 th AVe Osco
$2,106,000
- Roger and Douglas Dahlberg and David Taylor to Samantha Brotherton 301 SW St. Cambridge $113,500
- Sonam Corp to Divy and Nick LLC Lot 1 of Land Starr Subdivision a subdivision of part of Northeast Quarter of Section 20 Township 17 North Range 3 East of the 4th Prime Meridian City of Geneseo $900,000
- Genil Group LLC to Divy and Nick LLC Lot 1 of Oakwood subdivsion part of Northwest Quater Section 28 Township 17 North Range 3 East of the 4th Prime Meridian Geneseo $3,350,000
- Larry and Travis and Deyonne Schnowske to Clayton and Danielle Martin 13532 Highway 81 Cambridge $210,000
- GKM Investment LLC to Scott and Julie Cocquit Farms Land Osco $1,026,000
- Jacob and Courtney Easton to Zachary and Kelly Mixon 5 Ponderosa Court Colona $340,000
- Thomas and Julie Wilson to Karen Stickle 801 E. 2nd St. Kewanee $57,500
- Susan Dhabalt ro Bruce and Jason and Sara Marshall 1313 4th St. #5 Orion $80,000
- Debra Pipping to Joshua and Anna Pipping 601 1oth Colona $145,000
- Elizabeth Elasasser to Benjamin and Angela Miersonne 1200 14th St. Orion $145,000
- Bonnie Peaton to Debra Blackert Farmland Tampico 0524-200-003, 0524-200-005, 0524-200-007 $250,000
- Darla Helton to Debra Balckert Farmland Tampico 0524-200-003, 0524-200-005, 0524-200-007 $250,000
- Robert Yelm to Shelli Sauer 633 Edward St. Kewanee $65,000