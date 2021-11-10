Looking Back Orion

Geneseo Republic

15 Years Ago

November 16, 2006

About 1000 people attended the Orion Community Veterans Monument dedication on Saturday Nov. 11 in Central Park. Monument committee chairwoman Pat Cooper at the podium at far right, speaks to the crowsd.

Members of the Orion Community Veterans Monument Committee listen to a speaker on Friday afternoon. From left in front are Cheryl Peterson, Kathy Anderson and chairman Pat Cooper. Behind Peterson and Anderson is another committee member, Dean Tennant. Also on the committee were George Rose and Darrel Muhleman.

25 Years Ago

November 14, 1996

Snow plow operators met with Illinois Department of Transportation officials at the Lynn Center yard on Thursday Nov. 7 to prepare for the 1996-87 winter season. Drivers assigned to the Lynn Center and Galva yards include Mark S. Carlson, Thomas Andrew Good, Richard L. Harrington, John Ira Anderson, Keith Leroy Nelson, Dennis Dean Stephan, Dwren Eugene Boston,. Terry R. Shields, David Clyde Coulter, Randy Krans, Dwight Francis, Michael John Heald, Marvin L. Gustafson, David Brent Hier, Charles Downing Jr. John David Simmons and Roger F. Grafton

In most occupations, mistakes can be corrected by the stroke of a pen or with simple words of advice. However, there are some jobs where even the slightest miscalculation can mean the difference between life and death. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer James A. Merrill of Orion and the rest of the members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 (EODMU-11) have the distinction of working in one of the Navy's high-risk occupations.

50 Years Ago

November 18, 1971

One hog on concrete...is worth two in the mud A concrete barnyard makes geeding a lot easier. Livestock makes more economical gains too when they are "out of the mud" Orion Redi-Mix

Alan Catlett who has been stationed in Okinawa the past year is expected to arrive in Orion this week to visit his mother, Mrs. Lois Catlett and other relatives.

100 Years Ago

November 17, 1921

Follow the Crowd. This is your chance to hear the great Evangelist Miss Amy Lee Stockton at Orion Baptist Church. Stockton-Lovett Evangelistic Campaign November 13-27

City Meat Market - Choicest Steaks, Chops Roasts on hand at all times. Hamburger and sausage ground fresh every morning. Oysters, smoked meats and canned goods A.E.Johnson, Proprietor