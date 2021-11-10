Orion remembers veterans service, valor

Mindy Carls

Sunshine warmed the Veterans Day on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 7, Orion Community Veterans Monument in Central Park.

Orion’s Irv Patch was honored on the bulletin for the observance. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-54. Patch was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Va.; Fort Riley, Kan.; Eniwetok Atoll and Marshall Islands, and Chicago, before he was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

Darrel Muhleman of Orion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 143 served as emcee. After he delivered the welcome, veterans from Orion American Legion Post 255 and the VFW provided a color guard under the command of Scott Peterson.

After a moment of silence for American POWs and MIAs, Father Tony Ego offered the invocation. He is the pastor of Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion.

Directed by Stephanie Moen, the Orion Community Band performed a medley of military theme songs. Veterans stood for the song of their branch.

Major Ian Black, a materiel integrator for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, gave the keynote address. His 14 years of service included deployments and combat in 2008 and 2020 to Afghanistan, in 2017 to Korea and in 2020 in Iraq to support American forces in Syria.

Moen directed the community band in patriotic selections.

Kevin Johnson recalled memories of his grandfather Elmer Johnson, a long-time resident of Orion who faithfully attended Memorial Day and Veterans Day observances before his death at age 97 on June 7, 2020.

The older Johnson served with the U.S. Marine Corps for four years. During World War II he was stationed in the Pacific region that saw some of the bloodiest fighting of the war at Peleliu and Okinawa.

Color guard commander Peterson is another one of Johnson’s grandsons.

The observance closed with the audience singing “God Bless America,” Ego offering the closing prayer, Muhleman thanking the participants and Peterson leading the color guard out.