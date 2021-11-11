Henry County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 51% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Henry County has administered more than 54,010 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Nov. 8, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That's up 4.15% from the previous week's tally of 51,859 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Henry County, 51% of people living in Henry County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 8. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Illinois reported 1,720,345 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Illinois as of Nov. 8 are DuPage County (66%), Cook County (63%), Lake County (59%), Kendall County (59%) and Chicago (59%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Henry County as of Nov. 8:

How many people in Henry County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

59% of people in Henry County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 29,125 people

51% of people in Henry County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 24,885 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Illinois have been vaccinated so far?

69% of people in Illinois have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 8,795,636 people

57% of people in Illinois are fully vaccinated, for a total of 7,251,006 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.