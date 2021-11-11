Geneseo 2021 Christmas Walk ornament now available

Claudia Loucks

The original Victorian couple returns to the 2021Geneseo Christmas Walk ornament which is now available to purchase at locations in Geneseo.

The ornaments, in cold cast bronze, were designed and created by Sheilah Wigant-McGee of Geneseo. The ornaments are stamped with the date 2021 and signed by Wigant-McGee.

The ornaments also will be available during Geneseo’s annual Christmas Open House on Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21. The weekend will feature candlelight shopping on Nov. 19; horse and buggy rides and Saturday, Nov. 20 and “Meet and Greet Santa” on Sunday, Nov. 21. Details will be included in Friday, Nov. 19, edition of the Henry County Republic.

Stepping back in time to 1993, when Don Beck created the very first ornament to commemorate the Victorian Walk in Geneseo. The Victorian Walk became the Geneseo Christmas Walk in 2008. Beck retired from making the ornaments in 2006, but the ornament tradition continues each year.

There are a limited number of the ornaments created each year. They are offered for sale at $15 each at RutabagA Studio & Gallery, 108 North State St; Geneseo Art League, 125 North State St.; and Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 South State.