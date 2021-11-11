Geneseo Council gets sneak peek at Christmas activities

The Geneseo Council met on Tuesday November 9 for a quick wrap up of ordinary business. All members were present.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Zack Sullivan outlined the upcoming events in Geneseo to kick off the holiday shopping season. Geneseo will once again offer punch cards, available at participating businesses, and being entered for prizes for each $100 spent. This "Shop Geneseo" promotion will take place from November 19 through Dec 12.

November 19 will kick off the Christmas Open House for participating downtown businesses. This year's event will feature Candle lite Shopping in the downtown district on Friday. Saturday will bring free horse and buggy rides from 10 - 2 , and an indoor Holiday Farmers' Market located at the Moose Hall at 1025 S. State St. Inspire Continuing Care will hold a gift wrap fund raiser at the old Library at 205 S. State Street.

Christmas Walk Sunday events will include a meet and greet with Santa Claus at the Central Theater from 12 - 2., and a free photo opportunity with the jolly old elf.

The Christmas Walk will be on December 11. It will feature the Christmas parade, and reprises the Lighted Parade making the the tour of area Senior care facilities. More on that event will be available at the November meeting.

In Other Business:

The Geneseo Council will host a special meeting November 23, in advance of the regular Council meeting at 5:30 to hear public input on the proposed tax levy increase. The portion of the property tax bill directly related to the City would increase from $1.0067 to $1.0093. On an average $150,000 property in Geneseo the result would be an increase of about $39.