Three generations of WIU grads in agriculture

Jake Johnson

Picture this, you’re a senior in high school giving Mom and Dad a hug, and taking that “last first day photo.” You may feel a sigh of relief at the time but also know on that back burner life as you know it is about to undergo a serious change. I remember this feeling like it was yesterday and asking myself the night before “so, what’s next?” For some this may be attending trade school, for others that may be going back to the family business. For me however, that answer to the question was college to study agriculture. The fact of the matter was at the time I had no plan for what was next. All I could think about was trying to find the best college for my skill set that would launch me into a rewarding and well-paid professional career in production agriculture.

I remember all of the talks I had with my father. We would discuss where the best place to get a college degree in agriculture would be. In my mind, since I was from Indiana, and my father is a professor and an extension weed scientist at Purdue University, Purdue was my target. Purdue was close to home. It was convenient to where I could live at home and be a commuter student. During my junior and senior year in high school, I also had the opportunity to work in the research program for the other weed scientist at Purdue, Dr. Bryan Young. So I knew finding an on campus job in an interesting field was obtainable. Aside from that, another factor was that Purdue has a good reputation for training people to find careers in agriculture, which in the end is my goal.

Later in the fall of my senior year, I had just got home from school and work for the day, and saw a magazine on the table in the kitchen. The magazine read “Western Illinois University Agriculture Alumni.” At first glance, I was confused. I said to myself “Western Illinois, what kind of school is that”? So as the nosey individual I consider myself to be, I asked my father when he came home from work that night. Almost immediately I could feel a spark in his eyes when I mentioned WIU. He immediately went on to talk about his time there as an undergrad, while learning he obtained his B.S. in 1987 in ag science before obtaining his M.S. and Ph.D. at the University of Arkansas to go on being the extension weed scientist at Purdue University today. I also found out that my grandpa, Gary Irving Johnson, got his B.S. in Agriculture in 1965 from WIU before obtaining his M.S. at the University of Illinois later in his professional life as a professional farm manager for Hutchinson Farm Management in Geneseo, IL. Right there I knew in my mind this was something to give strong consideration to.

The rest was history after that night. After multiple conversations with my Dad and Grandpa I felt good about pursuing enrollment at WIU, and was admitted to attend school there. I then went to visit WIU later that fall, and I attended the WIU Ag Open House in the spring of my senior year. Any previous plans to stay close to home for my undergraduate degree were thrown out the window and torched.Western offers a phenomenal hands-on education, and is the “most underrated” school to receive an undergraduate degree in agriculture in the midwest. Some of the most notable advantages to a WIU education are smaller class sizes and teachers that know the students by name, not by a number. In addition, WIU has trained not one, but two generations of Johnson’s, both of which have had successful careers in the agricultural occupations field. While making my decision to attend WIU, I not only wanted to create a legacy for myself but also continue a family tradition and be a third generation Leatherneck in the School of Agriculture.

It is hard to believe that in just one year from now I will be graduating from WIU and moving on to my next chapter. I am proud at the things I have accomplished so far. This includes competing in the NCWSS (North Central Weed Science Society) poster competitions and the summer weed contest competition. I’ve also had the opportunity to be involved with the WIU Agronomy Club. I’ve had the opportunity to broaden my research and work experiences with internships with Syngenta Crop Protection (2019 and 2020) and Wyffels Hybrids (2021) in the summers, and I have worked for the WIU Agronomy Farm and various farmers around Macomb during the school year and for the Purdue Weed Science in high school and during college breaks.

None of what was stated above would have happened without leaving Indiana to attend WIU for my education. “Students majoring in agriculture at Western have something lots of students from the big land grant universities don’t have, and that is the grit and perseverance to learn and succeed”- Bill Johnson Purdue University Extension Weed Scientist.

I feel honored to be a part of the WIU school of Agriculture. We are trained for the real world with the applied classes taught by our faculty to prepare us for that chapter. WIU has the right recipe for success if you utilize your resources accordingly. I am proud to be following the same footsteps as the generations did before me. It’s not every day you see three generations of Leathernecks from 1961-2021 be a part of this system. I know in the back of my mind what this school did for my dad and grandpa, and still the best is yet to come.