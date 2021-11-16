Galva honors veterans

Carol Townsend

The Galva American Legion held their Veterans’s Day program last Thursday in Veterans Park.

Pictured is Capt. Michael Davis is the Rock Island Arsenal who was the speaker.

The Galva Fusilers are pictured in the park during their gun salute.

The program was held with Cliff Wright as master of ceremonies, Aric Burhorn, the soloist, Olaf Collinson playing Taps, Mayor Rich Volkert leading the pledge and Chaplain Ron Koenig leading the prayers.

Captain Davis said there are 7.5 million veterans living today. “We should honor our veterans today and every single day.”