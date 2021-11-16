Galva Schools honor Veterans

Carol Townsned

The Galva School District held a Veterans program last Wednesday with all students K-12 present. Shauney Nelson, Galva’s Miss Poppy passed out program, Hagberg Hamlin American Legion presented the colors, the Junior High School band played the National Anthem, Galva High School’s student council president, Taylor Burke gave the introduction; Superintendent Joe Becker gave the welcome, the Jr/Sr chorus sang an Armed Forces song and the recognized different branches of the service; and Camron O’Brien played Taps.