Area health care workers reach out to farmers facing post-pandemic stress

Incidents of farmer/farm worker suicides are up significantly, according to a 2020 study by the Center for Disease Control over previous data from 2016 studies. Of the groups studied, Agriculture workers ranked in the top five groups with the greatest risk.

Few lines of work are more uncertain than that of a farmer. With that uncertainty comes the stressors that can bring on depression and anxiety. In recent years, attention has been drawn to the fact that more farmers than ever can benefit from mental health measures.

"We need to end the stigma of mental health," said Adrienne DeSutter, M.S.Ed. an Ag Mental Health Specialist, with ties to the Illinois Farm Bureau. "It keeps us isolated, keeps us quiet, and feeling weak or embarrassed. If we don't share with each other, we don't realize that others are going through the same things we are."

Farm income is subject to the whims of Mother Nature, the markets, the price of land, fertilizer, equipment and seed. Couple that with long hours in a tractor alone, a tendency toward work-home imbalances, blurred lines between family and business roles, it is not surprising that farmers and farm families in all age groups report higher stress related issues than many other industries, according to a research publication by Rebekka Dudensing, Samuel Towne and Carley McCord on Preventing Farm-related Stress, Depression, Substance Abuse and Suicide.

According to the same publication, farm families, particularly men, traditionally view themselves as resilient, independent and self sufficient, therefore are hesitant to admit to succumbing to stress. In a 2020 Farm Bureau poll, almost half of those polled felt that the local community attached stigma to mental health.

Multigenerational farms can present their own stressors, with younger family members bearing the potential burden of being the generation that lost the farm during periods of financial uncertainty. Guilt and depression can result in destructive behaviors such as substance abuse, emotional or physical abuse, stress related health issues or thoughts of suicide. In a recent Farm Bureau poll, 54% of respondents feared losing the farm. In that same study, the CDC cites the reasons for the high statistics is that resources for mental health assistance are sporadic, income is lower and overall health factors tend to be lower.

Ms. DeSutter expressed that "Suicide doesn't have just one cause. It's a culmination of things. It starts as stress, and continues as excruciating chronic stress or depression or anxiety, and it just builds." DeSutter and her husband live in rural Woodhull, and farm in both Henry and Knox counties.

An American Farm Bureau Federation poll published in January of 2021, indicated that the pandemic has impacted the mental health of two out of three farmers. The percentage of farmers/farm workers who indicated the social isolation of the pandemic impacted mental health increased 22%. Given the number of hours farmers work alone, this is significant.

In that same poll, 87% of farmers/farm workers indicated it was important to reduce the stigma regarding mental health, particularly within the ag community. Also, 82% indicated they would be willing to talk to close friends and family members when dealing with stress or mental health conditions.

"Ask someone who is struggling if they are okay. Sit and listen with empathy. You don't have to be a doctor or therapist. Make it okay to talk about stress and anxiety." DeSutter advises friends and family of individuals exhibiting signs of struggling.

IN A SIDEBAR

Warning Signs & Symptoms of a Crisis

A list of things to watch for in a family member or friend has been compiled by the Illinois Farm Bureau. These signal potential destructive behaviors and should not be ignored. The individual should be persuaded to seek help.

If a person talks about:

Killing themselves

Feeling hopeless

Having no reason to live

Being a burden to others

Feeling trapped

Unbearable pain

Behaviors that may signal risk, especially if related to a painful event, loss or change:

Increased use of alcohol or drugs

Looking for a way to end their life, such as searching online for materials or means

Withdrawing from activities

Isolating from family and friends

Sleeping too little or too much

Visiting or calling people to say goodbye

Giving away prized possessions

Aggression

Fatigue

Excessive worrying or fear

People in crisis often display one or more of the following moods:

Depression

Anxiety

Loss of interest

Irritability

Humiliation

Agitation

Anger

Rage

Extreme mood changes, including uncontrollable highs

Resources for Mental Health assistance

Local Resources:

Primary care physician

Local hospital, clinic, or urgent care facility

First Choice Healthcare (309) 852-0197 Henry/Stark Counties

Bureau County Farm Bureau (815)-875-2634

Fulton County Farm Bureau 309-547-3011

Henry County Farm Bureau 309-937-2411

Knox County Farm Bureau 309-342-2036

McDonough County Farm Bureau 309-663-6497

Rock Island County Farm Bureau 309-736-7432

Stark County Farm Bureau 309-286-7481

OSF Behavioral Healthcare 309-308-8150

National Resources - Hot Lines

Phone/Text Lines

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741

Text with a trained counselor from the Crisis Text Line for free, 24/7

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Farm Aid Farmer Hotline: 1-800-FARM-AID (1-800-327-6243)

Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline: 1-800-691-4336

National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline: 1-800-950-6264

Illinois Warm Line: 1-866-359-7953 (call) or 1-866-880-4459 (text)

The Warm Line is a new opportunity in Illinois for persons with mental health challenges and their families to receive support by phone. Peer and Family Support Specialists are professionals who have experienced mental health recovery in their own lives as an individual or family member. They have been trained in recovery support, mentoring, and advocacy and are ready to listen and help you. The warm line is not a crisis hotline, but is a source of support as you recover or help a family member to recover. Call or text Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1 (website also has a chat option)

Websites