Geneseo High School theater renamed DePauw Theater

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Theatre was dedicated as The DePauw Theatre at the final performance of the GHS fall play. The new name is in honor of Joseph and Marilyn DePauw.

In making the announcement about the theatre dedication, GHS Principal Travis Mackey said, “The theatre is now known as “The DePauw Theatre” in honor of Joseph DePauw and his wife, the late Marilyn DePauw, for their many years of dedication and commitment to Geneseo High School Theatre students in directing plays and musicals.”

DePauw credited his late wife for her support during the many years of taking care of the “home front,” when he was at play rehearsals.”

There are three children, Alex DePauw, El Paso, (IL); Ben DePauw, Cambridge; and Abby DePauw, Geneseo.

DePauw’s involvement with Geneseo High School theatre students with the first play he directed was“The Haunted Honeymoon” in the 1979-1980 school year. Since that beginning, DePauw has directed what he estimated to be “around 100 productions, including plays, contest plays, Christmas plays and musicals.”

During his tenure at the high school, DePauw was employed by the Henry-Stark Special Education Cooperative as a teacher at GHS from 1978 until 1996 when he became a high school administrator for the Geneseo School District.

Even though he is now retired from staff responsibilities, DePauw remains involved with theatre at the high school by directing the fall play, and the spring musical in addition to serving as the Geneseo School District liaison for the McKinney/Vento Homeless Education Act which provides support for homeless children in the Geneseo School District.

He also is active with Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Players by having directed numerous plays and also currently serves on the board of directors.