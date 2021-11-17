Geneseo Memorials and Bronze has new owners

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Memorials & Bronze business began more than 20 years ago and has had different owners, but all have been relatives.

Most recently, James and Robin VanMeenen purchased the business from their niece, Emma Vandemore Lambin.

The “family tree” in the business began with Alvin VanMeenen and his late wife, Brenda (Vandemore) VanMeenen. When Brenda VanMeenen died three years ago, the business was sold to Joel Vandemore, cousin to Brenda VanMeenen, who operated it in connection with Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory in Geneseo and Atkinson. After Vandemore’s death in 2020, his daughter, Emma Vandemore Lambin, ran the business until recently selling it to her aunt and uncle, Robin and James VanMeenen. Robin VanMeenen is a sister to the late Joel Vandemore.

Emma Vandemore Lambin remains involved with Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Geneseo Memorials & Bronze was a business that Robin VanMeenen had planned to operate with her brother, Joel Vandemore, when she retired from Hammond-Henry Hospital.

“Unfortunately, that did not work out, so my husband and I told Emma if she ever contemplated getting out of the business, we would be interested,” Robin VanMeenen said.

VanMeenen was employed at Hammond-Henry Hospital for 44 years; first retiring as surgery manager in 2014 after 38 years and continuing to work at the hospital on a part-time basis until becoming “completely” retired in March 0f 2020.

“I miss my interaction with people,” she said. “My husband is retiring as an engineer from Kone in the spring of 2022 so we will run this business together. He can do the design work and I can meet with the people and do what I love most, talking and helping people.”

Geneseo Memorials & Bronze offers monuments in all shapes and sizes, granite benches, vases for monuments and bronze plaques that are used for walls of recognition.

Hours are by appointment by calling 309-945-4747.