Geneseo School Board approve proposed levy hike

The Geneseo School Board met Thursday November 11.

Band Director John Versluis brought the trophy awarded to the Geneseo High School marching band for their grand champion performance at the University of Illinois competition. Versluis indicated that the win should be shared by all associated with the high school, and this included members of the Board.

A tentative tax levy was approved by the Board. The 2021 levy is based on Equalized Assessed Value of $420,000,000, which is up 5.2% from 2020. This would equate to $891,425 additional funds to the District. A Truth in Taxation hearing will be done at the next board meeting, December 9.

Tim Gronski, District Business Manager indicated that of the tax rates for schools in Henry and Rock Island Counties, Geneseo has the lowest property tax rate. This is attributed to the very high property values in the Geneseo area. Superintendent Brumbaugh later underscored that sentiment by noting that the real estate market in Geneseo is "hot". Brumbaugh also noted that 40 more families have moved into the Northside School district, and an additional 60 into the High School district.

The Vocational Building project is expected to go out for bids in February, with construction anticipated to be start in summer of 2022 and complete in Spring of 2023.