Keller's Pit opens in Cambridge

Claudia Loucks

IN A SIDEBAR OR A BOX

Keller’s Pit BBQ – Dining room open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday; closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Plans are to be open seven days a week when the restaurant is completely staffed. For more information call 309-945-6911.

The phrase, “When one door closes, another opens,” seems to be true for the Scott Keller family, which recently opened Keller’s Pit BBQ at 105 East Prospect St. in Cambridge.

Keller previously operated Hawkeye Chem-Dry in Geneseo for 30 years until his retirement earlier this year.

After Keller was seriously injured in a car accident in 2018, he also was diagnosed with a serious illness. Keller’s wife Teri and son Braden Keller took care of the carpet cleaning business. The family also had purchased a 1993 Dutchman camper that they were converting into a food trailer.

“People always told me I should open a food truck because I love to cook,” Scott Keller said.

“We did open the food truck late in 2018. We had the food truck first in Coal Valley and worked in that area for about three months; then we were at (the former) Save A Lot in Geneseo for three or four months and lastly at Highland Pack in Colona for a few months,” he said. “Then I became licensed in Henry County and had the food truck by the court house.”

“When Covid rolled in and most restaurants were shut down, we were busier than ever,” he said. “We were doing the carpet business and the food truck and it seemed like everywhere we went with the food truck we were selling out, so I knew this was the direction I should take, I had no choice.”

“I felt the Good Lord was calling me in the food business after all the other unfortunates,” he added. “I did not renew my Chem-Dry franchise and retired from that business in January of this year.”

“I have always loved cooking and I love cooking for people,” he said.

Keller’s Pit BBQ is located in the American Legion building which previously served food, and Keller said they have done extensive renovation and remodeling work.

“We brought everything up to date and now we have a complete kitchen,” he said.

Current plans are to also operate the food truck in surrounding areas in spring and summer.

“I blame my daughter Breann Keller for my being in the restaurant business,” Keller said. “When she was in a class at Geneseo High School, ‘Introduction to Ag,’ the students had to create a project. She had the idea we should make pizzas and sell them, and it worked so we will include pizza on our menu at the restaurant.”

In addition, Keller’s Pit BBQ will offer similar to what the food truck offers – smoked beef brisket, pulled pork and smoked meat loaf sandwiches and smoked turkey now and then.

The menu includes additional items as well as sides of potato salad, Coleslaw and baked beans.

In addition to Scott and Teri Keller and Braxton and Brody, at home in Cambridge; Braden Keller and twins Breann and Brice Keller, all of Geneseo.