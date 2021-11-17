Vibrant Health now open in Cambridge

Claudia Loucks

Dr. Crystal Strode now has “a home of her own.” A ribbon cutting recently was held at her new building, Vibrant Health, 213 North Prospect St. in Cambridge.

Services offered at the clinic include chiropractic care, physical therapy, float therapy (sensory deprivation tank), physical therapy, family counseling

”I really want this office to be multidisciplinary and have everything in one building,” Strode said. “Each practitioner is their own separate business. I also plan on having multiple services added later on when we get everyone settled.”

Vibrant Health is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call Strode at 309-764-7044.

Dr. Strode had been working for another chiropractor in Kewanee until 2019 when she opened her business in a rented space in Feb. of 2019 in Cambridge…”Opening my own business was a huge blessing,” she said. “I love being my own boss and doing things the way I think are best.”

And recently she was able to move from the rented space into her own building, “a home of her own.”

“I am the one in charge of the business,” she said.

Jared Strode is a children’s minister at First Christian Church in Kewanee.

She chose Cambridge as the location of her business because there was no chiropractor who was open consistently at the time, she said, and added, “I also love small towns since I grew up just outside of Toulon.”

Strode earned an Associate Degree from Black Hawk College in Kewanee in 2011; her Bachelor of Science in Behavioral neuroscience at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, in 2013, and graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in June of 2017.