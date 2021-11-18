Galva to host Ol Fashioned Christmas Nov. 27th

Carol Townsend

Galva Chamber of Commerce will again sponsor the Ol Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, November 27th.

The schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kids make and take it Christmas crafts will be available at the Galva Arts Council building.

9 a.m. to noon Galva Pharmacy Open house

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. view the decorated trees, wreaths and windows at the Galva Arts Council building and take a chance to win one of them. The drawing will be held during the Sing a long coffeehouse at 7 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open house at Rambling Rose with treats, drinks and raffles

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open house at Ruhl’s Upholstery with cookies and drinks

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open house at Special Kneads Bakery with punch and samples with Maid Rite sandwiches beginning at 11 a.m.

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. chili and soup luncheon at the Galva Arts Council

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chocolate walk sponsored by the Galva girls basketball team at the Galva Arts Council

Noon to 2 p.m. children’s crafts in Veterans Park sponsored by the Harvest pageant

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Meet and talk to Santa in his house in Veterans Park

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Carriage rides on the corner of Veterans Park sponsored by State Bank of Toulon

4:15 p.m. Parade line-up at Stackhouse Moore Funeral Home

5 p.m. Lighted Christmas Parade around the downtown square

5:30 p.m. Join Santa to light up Veterans Park

7 p.m. Galva Christmas Coffeehouse- Come and sing Christmas carols.