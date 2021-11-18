Galva School District lowers tax rate

Carol Townsend

Galva’s school board lowered their tax rate from $4.84 to $4.71 per $100 of assessed valuation. The final figure will be voted on at the December board meeting.

This would mean a $44 decrease for the owner of a house valued at $100,000.

Superintendent Joe Becker recognized the Galva school board members, Laura Burke, Kaleena Conrad, Andrew Larson, John VanDeVelde, Mike Clucas, Erik Bates and Brittany Boston for State School Board member day in Illinois.

A representative from Gorenz and Associates went over the district audit. He noted the district’s real estate tax has been on an incline for several years.

He concluded the Galva district had a “clean audit” and a perfect audit score getting a 4 out of 4.

Board member Brittany Boston reported that the elementary windows would begin to be installed over Thanksgiving, the Junior-Senior High School’s new windows are out for bids, and the chair lift at the Elementary School needs to be replaced.

Greg Wertheim, the executive director of he Henry-Stark County Special Education District 801 gave the board a short presentation on the program which provides services for 8 school districts which includes 32 buildings. In 2011, 18.30% of Galva’s student body was served for a cost to the district of $546,266 and in 2022 the tentative projected cost is $549,639 serving 18.90% of the students.

Superintendent Becker went over the school report card but it is very limited due to last years shut downs. He said more figures might be available in the future. Galva has a graduation rate of 90%, teacher retention 88%, and 18% chronic absenteeism. Becker said that the state’s average on chronic absenteeism was 21%. He said this was due to groups of students being sent home if they were exposed to COVID.

The board approved the following employment items:

* the resignation of Josh Morris as high school volleyball coach

*approved the retirement of Kristine Sullen

*approved Tressa Rogers as a volunteer assistant girls varsity basketball coach