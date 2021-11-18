Henry County Property Transfers

JS&KG Inc to Ian Bliss 236 Wiley Ave Kewanee $40,000

Bradley & Angela Taflinger to Thurman Williams 207 West D. St. Alpha $25,000

Robert Coombes Jr to Nicholas Sierra Diaz and Rosalina Diaz 337 Mill St. Kewanee $95,000

Mitchell & Kaitlyn Siefert to Andrea and Robert Hickerson 47 Sunny Hill Dr. Orion $175,000

Andrew and Stephanie Purdy to Lauren and Kenneth Cook 1316 14th Orion $216,000

Thomas and Theresa Davis to Andrew and Stephanie Purdy 1317 13th St Orion $144,000

Carol Rouse, Richard Ouart and Mark Ouart to Shelli Thurman-Dearing 1124 Western Ave Kewanee $18,000

Robin Strandberg to Payton Rose 236 W. Church St. Kewanee $87,000

Bollinger Rentals to Kathryn Bollinger 221 S. Walnut Kewanee $15,000

Bassford Construction to Jamie Taylor & Zachary Christianson 3 Skonka Lake Alpha, $230,000

Christopher and Jeanne Weisser to Joseph Baker 412 W. Exchange Geneseo $95,000

Darlene Thorndyke to Katie Holmes 275 Briargate Colona $179,000

Jack May to Christopher Arnold 703 4th Court St. Cambridge $64,000

Tom Cotton to Belinda Webb 209 E. Court St. Cambridge $125,000

Lisa Fornander to LNBGR Inc 424 Willard St. Kewanee $47,500

Rodney and Paula Janson to Nicholas and Nichole Catour 404 Henry St. Cambridge $185,000

Angelico Enriquez to Robyn Smith 807 N. Elm Kewanee $57,000

Bruce and Cynthia Berthold to Lawrence and Terri Glenn 203 richmond Hill Dr. Geneseo $265,000

Michael and Jan Vandevoorde to Harold Vandevoorde SW Quarter of SE Quarter of Section 28 N Range 5 Township 17 East of 4th Prime Meridian $360,000

Sandra Vickrey to Kirk and Susan Fristad 539 Edward Ave Kewanee $140,000

Beck Oil to Hy-Vee 2181 S. Oakwood Ave. Geneseo $1,650,000

Zachary and Zoye Bollinger to Maria Garcia and Fernando Anaya 1202 Roseview Kewanee $50,000

Nicholas and Nichole Catoour to Dylan Swanson 303 N. Ridge St. Cambridge $86,000

Karla Ruff to Reita Griffin 7 Oakwood Ct. Coal Valley $220,000