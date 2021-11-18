Henry County Property Transfers
JS&KG Inc to Ian Bliss 236 Wiley Ave Kewanee $40,000
Bradley & Angela Taflinger to Thurman Williams 207 West D. St. Alpha $25,000
Robert Coombes Jr to Nicholas Sierra Diaz and Rosalina Diaz 337 Mill St. Kewanee $95,000
Mitchell & Kaitlyn Siefert to Andrea and Robert Hickerson 47 Sunny Hill Dr. Orion $175,000
Andrew and Stephanie Purdy to Lauren and Kenneth Cook 1316 14th Orion $216,000
Thomas and Theresa Davis to Andrew and Stephanie Purdy 1317 13th St Orion $144,000
Carol Rouse, Richard Ouart and Mark Ouart to Shelli Thurman-Dearing 1124 Western Ave Kewanee $18,000
Robin Strandberg to Payton Rose 236 W. Church St. Kewanee $87,000
Bollinger Rentals to Kathryn Bollinger 221 S. Walnut Kewanee $15,000
Bassford Construction to Jamie Taylor & Zachary Christianson 3 Skonka Lake Alpha, $230,000
Christopher and Jeanne Weisser to Joseph Baker 412 W. Exchange Geneseo $95,000
Darlene Thorndyke to Katie Holmes 275 Briargate Colona $179,000
Jack May to Christopher Arnold 703 4th Court St. Cambridge $64,000
Tom Cotton to Belinda Webb 209 E. Court St. Cambridge $125,000
Lisa Fornander to LNBGR Inc 424 Willard St. Kewanee $47,500
Rodney and Paula Janson to Nicholas and Nichole Catour 404 Henry St. Cambridge $185,000
Angelico Enriquez to Robyn Smith 807 N. Elm Kewanee $57,000
Bruce and Cynthia Berthold to Lawrence and Terri Glenn 203 richmond Hill Dr. Geneseo $265,000
Michael and Jan Vandevoorde to Harold Vandevoorde SW Quarter of SE Quarter of Section 28 N Range 5 Township 17 East of 4th Prime Meridian $360,000
Sandra Vickrey to Kirk and Susan Fristad 539 Edward Ave Kewanee $140,000
Beck Oil to Hy-Vee 2181 S. Oakwood Ave. Geneseo $1,650,000
Zachary and Zoye Bollinger to Maria Garcia and Fernando Anaya 1202 Roseview Kewanee $50,000
Nicholas and Nichole Catoour to Dylan Swanson 303 N. Ridge St. Cambridge $86,000
Karla Ruff to Reita Griffin 7 Oakwood Ct. Coal Valley $220,000