Henry County Property Transfers

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
Real estate transfers from the Henry County Recorders office.

JS&KG Inc to Ian Bliss   236 Wiley Ave Kewanee    $40,000

Bradley & Angela Taflinger to Thurman Williams   207 West D. St.  Alpha  $25,000

Robert Coombes Jr to Nicholas Sierra Diaz and Rosalina Diaz   337 Mill St. Kewanee   $95,000

Mitchell & Kaitlyn Siefert to Andrea and Robert Hickerson   47 Sunny Hill Dr.  Orion  $175,000

Andrew and Stephanie Purdy to Lauren and Kenneth Cook    1316 14th Orion   $216,000

Thomas and Theresa Davis to Andrew and Stephanie Purdy 1317 13th St Orion   $144,000

Carol Rouse, Richard Ouart and Mark Ouart to Shelli Thurman-Dearing   1124 Western Ave   Kewanee   $18,000

Robin Strandberg to Payton Rose  236 W. Church St.  Kewanee   $87,000

Bollinger Rentals to Kathryn Bollinger   221 S. Walnut  Kewanee   $15,000

Bassford Construction to Jamie Taylor & Zachary Christianson    3 Skonka Lake  Alpha,  $230,000

Christopher and Jeanne Weisser to Joseph Baker   412 W. Exchange  Geneseo  $95,000

Darlene Thorndyke to Katie Holmes  275 Briargate Colona  $179,000

Jack May to Christopher Arnold  703 4th Court St.  Cambridge  $64,000

Tom Cotton to Belinda Webb   209 E. Court St.  Cambridge  $125,000

Lisa Fornander to LNBGR Inc  424 Willard St.  Kewanee   $47,500

Rodney and Paula Janson to Nicholas and Nichole Catour   404 Henry St.  Cambridge  $185,000

Angelico Enriquez to Robyn Smith  807 N. Elm  Kewanee  $57,000

Bruce and Cynthia Berthold to Lawrence and Terri Glenn  203 richmond Hill Dr.  Geneseo  $265,000

Michael and Jan Vandevoorde to Harold Vandevoorde  SW Quarter of SE Quarter of Section 28 N Range 5 Township 17 East of 4th Prime Meridian   $360,000

Sandra Vickrey to Kirk and Susan Fristad   539 Edward Ave  Kewanee  $140,000

Beck Oil to Hy-Vee  2181 S. Oakwood Ave.  Geneseo   $1,650,000

Zachary and Zoye Bollinger to Maria Garcia and Fernando Anaya  1202 Roseview  Kewanee   $50,000

Nicholas and Nichole Catoour to Dylan Swanson  303 N. Ridge St.  Cambridge  $86,000

Karla Ruff to Reita Griffin  7 Oakwood Ct.  Coal Valley   $220,000