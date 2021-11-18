Josh Larabee awarded Eagle Scout

Josh Larabee of Boy Scout Troop 4106, sponsored by the First Baptist Church ow Kewanee was recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. His mother is Jennifer Robertson. His scout master is Steve Herrick.

Josh has earned 21 merit badges. His Eagle Projects consisted of landscaping in Galva's Veterans Park. Under Larabee's supervision, he and a crew of 12 people planted 500 flower bulbs and four trees, and spread mulch over the new plantings.

Josh is a 2020 graduate of Kewanee High School