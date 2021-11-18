Ms. Foley's Cambridge first grade instruct on "How to cook a turkey"

compiled by Mindy Carls

For novice cooks preparing Thanksgiving dinner for the first time, or for experienced cooks looking for a new idea, Lori Foley’s first graders at Cambridge Elementary School are confident they have just the recipes you’re looking for. We present, in their own words, “How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner!”

By Henry Mehaffy

My grandma goes to the church to fix dinner. Michael brings the turkey because he hunts turkeys. She doesn’t do anything to the turkey. She bakes it. She puts it in the oven. It’s pretty hot. She bakes it for about one hour. She cuts it up and slices it into little pieces and then fat squares. She puts six on each plate. Sometimes we have noodles and sometimes we have “basecetti”. I don’t remember anything we have for dessert. Wait, now I remember, we have candy. Everybody in the town who are our friends come. I am thankful for my friends and my grandma.

By Zeppelin Dekezel

I go to Gramma Deek’s house. Dad fixes the dinner. Dad fixes noodle chicken soup. I eat chicken. Gramma fixes the chicken nuggets. I eat fries with it and then dessert is like ice cream. My favorite is mint chocolate chip. Mom, dad, brother, sister, Dean and all of my cousins are there. I am thankful for my cousins and grandma and mom and dad and everybody who I know.

Kacen Stanley

We go to my grandma and grandpas and then to my other grandmas. Grandma and grandpa fix dinner. I’m pretty sure they get their turkey from Walmart. They put the turkey in the oven but don’t ask me how long. I have no idea how hot the oven is. They open the oven door and check on it. They put the turkey downstairs when it’s done because we all eat downstairs. We eat smashed potatoes and gravy and bread. I drink water. We have pie with whip cream but I don’t eat it. After dinner I play with my cousins and the dog. I am thankful for everything.

Will Brewer

We eat at home and we go out for dinner. Mom and dad fix dinner and sometimes Kendall. We have turkeys at our house so dad just shoots a turkey. He takes the bullet out. Then he skins it and then he takes the feathers off and then we cook it. He cuts a whole in it and then puts veggies in it. He makes a bonfire and then puts a stick in it and then he roasts it for about a half hour or an hour. Mom cuts it and then Kendall puts it on the plates. Dad likes to put random stuff on it. Then we go out to eat for dessert. We eat with our whole family. I am thankful for spending time with my whole family.

Lucas Gustafson

I think mom gets the turkey from Walmart. She cooks it in the oven for two hours at 100 degrees. She cuts it up and puts it on the plates. We have corn on the cob and grapes and that's it. We have ice cream for dessert. After dinner we run around and the adults watch TV. I am thankful for turkey.

Kal Carlson

My mom and dad fix dinner. We go hunting to get the turkey. After that we cut it and pull the feathers off. We cover it in a red sauce and it has like a sweet smell to it. After that we put it in the oven and wait for 2 minutes and then we pull it out. The oven is 46 degrees. We take the turkey and lay it on the table to cool it down. We have goose cake with it and a very hard thing... I think it’s deer meat because my dad and me hunt a lot of deer. We do tasty dessert that is a cake. My grandma comes and so does my Uncle. After, we play with our dogs and lay on the couch. I am thankful for my pets and my friends and family.

Jasper Hines

We stay home and mom and dad fix dinner. We have turkey. I don’t know how mom fixes the dinner. We eat apples and pineapple. We also eat corn. Cousins come over and we play games. I am thankful for mom and dad.

Connor Stone

Sometimes we go to Aunt Sarah’s house and sometimes we stay home. We don’t have turkey at mine. We eat all kinds of stuff at Aunt Sarah’s. Sometimes we have cucumber slices and that’s basically all of the stuff I can remember. Well, If we have drinks, I don’t exactly remember them. I mean sometimes Reagan and I play but we go back home. I am thankful for going to Aunt Sarah’s house.

Reagan Jern

Maybe mom fixes dinner. I think we have turkey with stuffing. She gets the turkey at Walmart. I think she washes him and puts him in the oven. I don’t know how long she cooks him for but it’s about 10 or 11 degrees. She slices it and puts it on the plate. We have vegetables and broccoli. We drink whatever we want. I eat with Connor and we play. I am thankful for mom and dad, Spencer and Connor and my dog Jasper.

Adalynn Stout

I stay at my house for Thanksgiving. I eat turkey with mashed potatoes. My dad fixes turkey. Dad gets the turkey from the oven. I don’t know how hot it is but there is fire in there. It is in there for about 10 minutes. He cuts the turkey and we eat it. We have vegetables and we are out of popsicles so we have ice cream. Grandma and Papa come over. After vegetable and turkey and mashed potatoes I can play on the tablet. I am thankful for my teacher and my friends and my family.

Harper Free

We stay home for Thanksgiving. We eat turkey. My Uncle fixes the turkey. I don’t know how he fixes it. We eat potatoes and gravy and we eat the purple thing.