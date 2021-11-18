Ms. Reed's Cambridge first graders give turkey tips

compiled by Mindy Carls

Dean

I’m thinking my papa is gonna get a turkey from Walmart and cook it at his house. So like I will add seasonings maybe I might put lots of salt in it because it's a BIG turkey! I will cut a hole and a little hole of salt, 3 shakes of pepper, and then 10 rolls of bread, and this much of gravy (hands out about 12 inches) because I love gravy. I’m going to put it in the oven for 10 minutes or 5 at like 10 degrees hot or something. I will have stuffing, and fruit like apples and maybe I might have slices of tomatoes, maybe some chocolate or vanilla ice cream, and apple pie. I’m having Thanksgiving with my family with the last name is Dekezel. I’m thankful for playing with my cousins because I love them.

Jrayton

My dad and I will get a turkey from Walmart. I will grill my turkey. I will put 1 shake of salt, 2 shakes of pepper, 5 potatoes, 10 green beans, and 4 chunks of bread. Next, put the turkey in the grill for 5 hours for super hot. I am going to eat turkey, mash potatoes, green beans, strawberries by theirself, chocolate cake me and mom make for Thanksgiving. I am going to eat Thanksgiving with mom, and dad, brothers, and sisters and me. I am thankful for dad because he got me a new bed because it helps me sleep.

Lee

I will my hunt my turkey in the forest well we have lots of forest for mushroom hunting so basically pretty close to our farm. I will take the turkey home and cook it. I will cut the turkey and put salt on the turkey like a lot of salt from the glass salt things with the red lids. Well I’ll put a whole corn on the cob, 10 or 5 apples, and 5 bananas in the turkey. I will use the wisk to wisk it all up. I will use the oven to heat my turkey up baskiclly 20 minutes maybe and about maybe 30 degrees. Well we have everything to eat but no stuffing. I don’t know why we don’t. Maybe my family doesn’t know about the stuffing. We have pumpkin pie that’s all we have for desert. We have everything we need for Thanksgiving except the stuffing. We don’t have any sauce, and I would think have some dinner rolls...because when we go to The Cellar we have dinner rolls. We usually have Thanksgiving at Grandma Pat’s but I hope she feels better so this year for Thanksgiving we will maybe go to another grandparent’s house. I am thankful for everyone and everything because I don’t know why I just want to say that. I am thankful farming even though I didn’t ride that combine that much.

Sawyer

My dad is going to hunt for a turkey because when gets the turkey it usually tastes gooder. We usually will take it to my dad’s house. Usually we put about 18 sprinkles of pepper to taste good, about 18 sprinkles of meat seasonings, usually we put in a whole pan of stuffing in it. We usually put it in the metal pot outside 18 hours and um probably about 92 pelligrams for hot. We are going to have rolls, and probably grapes, gravy and stuffing, and vanilla cake bought from a store called Walmart. I’ll have Thanksgiving with my dad, my aunt, and my sister and my mom. I am thankful for my family and friends because I need my family to protect me and my friends if I get hurt and can tell the teachers and Mrs. Reed.

Nora

I’ll get the turkey with mommy at Walmart and I'll take it home. I’m going to put 1 piece of broccoli, 5 pieces of bread, 2 pieces of carrots, 3 dots of pepper, and 4 dots of butter. I’m going to put it in the oven for 40 minutes and umm 30 lots of hot. I’m going to make chicken, I’m going to make mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and water. I’m going to have nanny, papa, mommy, and daddy and Charlie for Thanksgiving. I’m thankful for my kitty and playing with Charlie because it is fun.

Gus

I’m gonna get the turkey with my mom from...hmm... I forgot what it’s called… it's the store that has aisles and go more into the store forward where you have the turkeys and popsicles. I’m gonna cook it at my house. I’ll have to stuff it with 2 broccilies, and 2 carrots, a little bit of pepper like 2 tablespoons, and 3 tablespoons of mashed potatoes. I am going to use the stove for 5 degrees for 4 minutes. My mom is gonna make mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and whipped cream, yellow corn, and butter with the corn. I will spend Thanksgiving with my dad and mom. I’m thankful for my mom and dad cuz they take care of me by feeding me and kiss me!

Laura

I’m going to get a turkey with my mom and my dad at Walmart if they have turkeys at Walmart. I’m taking it back to my house and cook it. I’m going to put a little bit like a few sprinkles of pepper, like a slice of butter, like a few sprinkles of salt like one or two, I’ll put 3 potato slices, a few carrots like 4 carrots. We’re going to cook it in the oven how hot would be 30 degrees and ummmm 60 seconds. For Thanksgiving we’re going to have pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, too, corn off the cob so basically not on the cob, and green beans from the store. For Thanksgiving I’m going to be with my mom, dad and my sister. I’m thankful for my whole entire family because they are my family and they are nice and they take care of me.

Addison

First I am going to go to get the turkey with mom and dad at Walmart. We’re going to add some seasonings to the turkey. I’m going to add what seasoning you add to pumpkin pie. Maybe just one drop of cinnamon, and a lot of pepper, like ten drops. 10 lettuces to put on the side, some strawberries and oranges on the side, too. I’m going to put it in the oven to cook it for maybe one zero zero for one hour. We’re going to have mashed potatoes, gravy to put on the mashed potatoes, squash, apple pie, apples, green beans, and broccoli from the can. Sometimes we put salt and pepper on them. We’re going to have our dinner at my grandma’s with mom, dad, and my sister. I’m thankful for my mom and dog because they love me. I'm good to them by helping them because they hug me.

Ali

We will get the turkey at... I can’t really remember oh yes, Aldi I think. We will take the turkey home and I will add some seasonings like a scoop of a drop of milk, a scoop of sugar, I think carrots are allowed so just one carrot. I would like to add some strawberries but the animals took them from my garden. We will cook the turkey in my stove for I think a second or a minute for like 25 minutes at hot. I will have some... I know what it is but I forgot its name...oh...mashed potatoes with gravy, corn on the cob, well how about some push-ups because I think we have some still from summer in my freezer because you gotta keep them cold! I will have Thanksgiving with my parents and sister. I am thankful for my house and my mom because she would play dinosaurs with me on my bed when I was little.

Anderson

I will buy a turkey with my mom and my dad at I believe it is called the Aldi store. We are going to take it home and cut it open and put in a lot of stuffing like at least five scoops. I really like stuffing because it is my favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner. I will add at least two shakes of salt and maybe 2 shakes of pepper, 10 basil leaves, and maybe a bit of sweet potatoes like 2. Usually we cook the turkey in the oven for at least 29 minutes and middle hot. I will have pumpkin pie, chocolate pudding, mashed potatoes with gravy, and apples, and probably stuffing with gravy at my house. I think we will have Thanksgiving at home this year! I am thankful for my family because they love and help me if I get hurt and help me find stuff.

Axel

I will hunt for a turkey where turkeys live on Mrs. Reed’s farm. I take it to my dad’s and mom’s house. I will put in all of the pepper, 10 carrots, and all of the hot sauce from the fridge. I will cook it in the oven at 330 heat for 348 minutes. I will eat cranberry sauce, strawberry jello, and stuffing with gravy. I will have Thanksgiving with my mom, dad, and my brother. And I don’t know who else? I am thankful for friends and my family because they are nice and cook me food.

Brody C

My dad mostly just hunts for a turkey in the woods. Sometimes they live in the forest and sometimes they don’t. And then we are going to cook it at my grandma’s house! We’ll get out a pot to cook it. And then we are going to add one gallon of hot sauce, 4 blueberries, and 6 strawberries, and then 7 tomatoes. My mom likes tomatoes. Oh, and grapes! No other seasonings.. So we’re going to put it in a pot with seasonings and fruit, then we will cook it in the oven maybe 18 minutes, maybe like 60 degrees. We will eat Kit Kats, chicken nuggets, pumpkin pie with just that cream stuff...whipped cream! Oh, and green beans, mashed potatoes, We’re going to have apples from picking them from apple trees. Everybody will go to Thanksgiving with me to my grandma’s. I am thankful for everyone in my family and being with them they let me play outside and ride their bikes and tell silly jokes. “Why did the cow cross the road? Because it wanted to get it’s milk!”

Brody K

I get a turkey from the chicken. I will get it from my farm. I will cook it at home in a pot after I grab gloves...then I will stuff the turkey with 3 peppers, 4 cups of salt from the pantry, 1 tablespoon of pepper, 5 tablespoons of cherry sauce, and 8 tablespoons of barbecue sauce, and 3 cups of milk. My dad at our restaurant, Keller’s Pit will put a pot in a grill for one minute and a little bit hot. I will have mashed potatoes, I have regular corn, a dressing salad, pumpkin pie, and cherry pie, and blueberry pie. I have my mom, my dad, and my sister, and my brother at home to have dinner for Thanksgiving. I am thankful for my mom and dad because I like them and they help me! But I am really thankful that my brother helps me pack my homesack for school.

Charlotte

Me and my mom get a turkey from Walmart and take it to my papa’s house. I will put ½ cup of pepper and salt, about 1/2 a piece of melted cheese, maybe some cinnamon sugar...probably ½ of a cup. ½ cup of broccoli, full of a cup of ketchup and probably the same of a full cup of barbeque. I will add it to my papa’s grill for 25 minutes at a little bit hot. We will have smashed potatoes, we will have some... and I can’t remember what they are called with butter inside the bun...dinner rolls! My daddy will make some tacos, and my grandma will make some cheese pie. My papa will make all of the stuffing to get it out of the turkey. I think that’s all! I have Thanksgiving with my grandma, papa, mom, dad, and sister. I am thankful that I have a family I love so much! Because when I fall they help me get back up! I am really glad that my sister is getting better!

Marshall

I am going to get my turkey from Walmart and I take it home. I will put peas in the turkey like 10 peas, 1 lemon, 6 sticks of pizza meat, like 1 cup of salt, I guess that is it. Oh, like 8 pieces of pepperoni. I put the turkey in the stove for I guess 1 hot and 8 minutes. I will make a pumpkin pie, ramen noodles, strawberries, and lemons. Oh lemon pie with strawberries on top! Then yellow corn I really like it, and pepperoni pizza with cheese. I go to my grandma’s house for eating turkey. I am thankful for mom, dad and my sisters. They are special to me and them do good things for me. If I spill something then them will clean it up and I will help. If I get stuck on a word then my sisters can help!

Walker

I am going to buy a turkey from Walmart and then take it to my grandma’s. I am going to put 14 peppers, 20 pieces of salt in it, 2 pieces of seasoning...I don’t know what it is called. Hmmm. It’s brown and it looks like it has white in it. We have to add 20 pieces of sausage because we invite 4 people extra. That’s it. I will cook it in a big pot that I put hot water in. I still have to take the feathers off like a chicken. We’re going to take the pot in the garage and toast it all up it’s called a grain pot. It’s cooked for 23 seconds and about as hot as the sun. With my turkey I like sausage, Chinese chicken, mashed potatoes, potatoes that are the red ones, apple pie and pumpkin pie with frosting on top, and banilla ice cream. I will have Thanksgiving with friends we invite and family. I’m thankful for my brothers and my sisters because they are nice and they look fancy on Thanksgiving.