News Briefs

Farmland Assessment Meetings November 29

Representative Dan Swanson is partnering with the Knox, Bureau, and Henry County Farm Bureaus® to host a farmland assessment meeting in each of the three counties. The purpose of these meetings is to discuss ongoing increases in the assessed value of farmland. The meetings will be held on Monday, November 29 at:

· 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Carl Sandburg College Auditorium, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd., Galesburg

· 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Lavender Crest Winery, 5401 US Highway 6, Colona

· 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Avenue West, Princeton

The presentations, given by Brenda Matherly, Director of Local Government with Illinois Farm Bureau®, will give you a better understanding on how farmland assessments are calculated and the long-term impact on values.

To accommodate seating and materials please pre-register with the Knox County Farm Bureau (309) 342-2036, Bureau County Farm Bureau (815) 875-6468 or Henry County Farm Bureau (309) 937-2411.

Galva business raises $4035 for Food Pantry

By Carol Townsend

Mary’s Family Dining held their annual chili cook-of and auction Sunday and raised $4,035 for the Galva Food Pantry. There were 13 who participated in the chili cook off contest.

First place went to Craig Anderson; second place, Crystal Kitterman and third place, Lynn Hall-Hobbs. All of the winnings from the participants were given back. After the chili was judged the public could sample all of the chili. There was an auction and many Galva businesses and individuals donated items.