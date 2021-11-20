New Women's Health provider at Hammond-Henry

staff writer

(Geneseo, Ill.) In early 2022, Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Group - Geneseo will be adding Women’s Health to its list of services with the addition of a new nurse practitioner to the family practice provider group. Becky Guthrie, APN specializes in women’s health and will join the practice after the new year. Her work will encompass treatment of conditions related to the health of women, excluding obstetrics.

Guthrie grew up Mercer County in the town of Keithsburg. She received an Associate Degree in Nursing from Black Hawk College. In 2010, Becky received her Master of Science Degree in Nursing at the University of Illinois, Chicago Campus. She is specialized as a family nurse practitioner and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Fresh out of school, Becky began her nurse practitioner career with Hammond-Henry at the Colona Clinic. She left in 2013 to pursue her passion for Women’s Health. She worked with certified obstetricians and gynecologists. When asked about her return to the area, Guthrie responded, “After practicing for the last eight years in the Quad Cities, I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to return to Geneseo to practice women’s health.”

Guthrie is passionate about her work stating, “I became a nurse when I was 19 years old. I soon realized how much I loved caring for others. Over the last 32 years, I have had the honor and privilege to care for numerous patients and their families.” She has enjoyed her career side-by-side with her husband, four children and three grandchildren. In her free time, you can find Becky traveling, swimming walking and spending time with family and new puppy, Clark.

Becky Guthrie, APN will be operating from the Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Group office in Geneseo. Becky will begin to see patients on January 3. Appointments may be made now by calling the Geneseo office at 309-944-1275.