Annawan School Board approves tentative levy

Claudia Loucks

School board members on Wednesday approved a tentative property tax levy of

$2,898,238, up from last year’s levy of $2,832,115.

The district’s equalized assessed valuation or EAV is estimated to increase by approximately 4.0 percent with the total tax rate of $5.33.

In an update from Nordstrom, the board learned the 2021 Illinois School Report Cards were released in October and no summative designations will be given this year for schools in Illinois.

In last year’s ratings, Annawan Grade School received a “Commendable” designation and Annawan High School earned “Exemplary” which means they are in the top ten percent of high schools in the State of Illinois. Nordstrom said the designations are not being used this year due to Covid-19 and the State of Illinois not having student data available yet for the school report card.

Classes continue in-person at the Annawan schools and Nordstrom said, “We are very proud of the efforts from staff and students in following mitigation guidelines. Our students and staff have done an excellent job of adhering to the mask policy and social distancing.”

The board also:

-Approved a one-year health insurance contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield which offered an seven percent rate increase,

-Approved the early graduation request for Joseph McNalley.

-Approved hiring John Rico as assistant coach for high school football.

-Approved hiring Jill Huber and Gina Peterson to coach junior high volleyball.