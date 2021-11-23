Annawan 2021 Love Light Tree Festival is Nov. 28

Claudia Loucks

The Annawan Love Light Committee will sponsor a Love Light Tree Festival again this holiday season to benefit the Annawan Howes Park Community Center. The tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, in the downtown area.

Community residents are encouraged to purchase a light in memory or in honor of a loved one. Lights can be purchased with a minimum donation of $3 for each light, with names and payment mailed to the Love Light Tree, c/o Love Light Committee, P.O. Box 234, Annawan, IL 61234. All purchases must be accompanied with payment and the committee is asking for lights to be purchased as soon as possible in order to be displayed on the tree.

The tree will be located where the former Community Center was located, on U.S. Route 6 in Annawan, and the lighting ceremony will include a reading of names of people honored with a light on the tree.

There also will be drawings for free turkeys donated by Annawan Hometown Market and a raffle basket donated by Bank Orion. Members of the Annawan High School Choir will be singing Christmas carols at the tree lighting.

All other activities will be held in the Sacred Heart Parish Hall building at 108 North Main St., where tacos will be available from 2 to 4 p.m.

Santa Claus will visit with youngsters and other activities for children will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Parish Hall.

Children’s activities include photos taken with Santa, games and crafts, face painting, and reading of Christmas stories.

Local vendors also will be featured in the Parish Hall and the Village of Annawan staff members will have a table with refreshments to honor Marilyn Verdick, who is retiring after 20 years of service as Village treasurer.