Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

C of C Breakfast

The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and State Farm presented their annual, “Geneseo Chamber Fall Breakfast” last week. The event was excellent! It was held at the Geneseo Moose Lodge. The following were guest speakers: Zack Sullivan, Bethany Winkleman, Katie Kutsunis, Mark Kuhn and Dr. Adam Brumbaugh. These individuals spoke of the progress for the business and resident community. The “Moving Geneseo Forward” vision for the future of Geneseo looks like a “win-win” for the city. Job well done!!

The Vacant Chair

Not to be melancholy, but I wonder how this old Civil War song sadly fits even today? How many “vacant chairs” were around the dining tables on Thanksgiving Day? Not necessarily passing away from a war, but from whatever means they departed this life. I think of those friends and relatives who will no longer be sitting at the dinner table. Every Thanksgiving that chair again will become occupied, but every Thanksgiving there will still be, somewhere, a “Vacant Chair!”

Geneseo Ikes

The “Charlie Palmgren Public Ice Fishing Derby” will not be held this winter due mainly because of the Covid 19 Pandemic. In the past, anglers would come into the heated lke’s lodge for lunch, prizes and awards. With social distancing there is just not the room for everyone. Also, the Ikes “Christmas Party” is cancelled for the same reason. Many are saying that there will be a spike in the number of pandemic victims during the winter. It has been suggested on having a “Christmas in July,” or some other “warmer” month! There will be a regular meeting of the Geneseo Izaak Walton Club at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021. At that meeting we will have some very nice fishing items you can pick-up for a donation.

Fishing Transition

Time to get ready for freezing temps and let Mother Nature pull out her ice making machine. With that said, “first” ice can be excellent fishing. Just don’t hurry on the ice too fast. Make sure you have at least 3-4 inches of hard water. Better to use an auger to make a hole in the ice then you falling through the ice.

Congrads, Barry!

Geez, if Barry Snodgrass isn’t catching a big Canadian northern pike, he then stalks and bags a trophy moose. As you can see from the photo, he should have enough moose burgers and steaks to last a long time. Thanks, Todd Sieben, for sending me the info.

Photos

As we are into the deer and turkey hunting season, don’t forget to send me a recent photo of your quarry. Send the photo and info to: deboonelr@aol.com.

Humor

Dick Ford went to his doctor and said that he keeps thinking he is a pack of cards. The doctor said he didn’t have the time, but he’d “deal” with it later! Why didn’t the skeleton go to the party? Because he had no “body” to go with. A cross-eyed teacher got fired because he couldn’t control his pupils. What’s the difference between a buffalo and a bison? You can’t wash your hands in a buffalo. Ray Rogers told his doctor, “I keep forgetting everything. Even my age. The doctor said, “How long has this been going on?” Ray answered, “How long has what been going on?” Galva’s Dale Collis once said, “Never blame someone else for the road you’re on. That’s your own asphalt!