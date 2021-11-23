Geneseo High wrestling begins

Claudia Loucks

The 2021-2022 Geneseo High School wrestling program is underway with the team’s first competition on Friday, Nov. 26, in the Antioch Tournament. After that two-day event, the grapplers will travel to Galesburg on Dec. 2, with a full schedule of away-meets listed on the school website.

Coach Jon Murray said there are 33 total wrestlers on the team, up 11 from last season.

“We have a nice group of freshmen coming in this season which will make immediate impact plus a nice group of returners, so I’m really looking forward to see what this group can do.”

“We graduated three seniors and have 13 freshmen this season, plus a couple of sophomores that came out for the first time,” Murray said.

When asked about having the wrestling meets on the football field last season because of the pandemic, Murray said, “It was pretty cool to wrestle outside in the summer, but I’m glad to be back to our normal schedule. We are really looking forward to a normal season again with a normal IHSA State series.”

WRESTLING MEETS IN GENESEO

-Dec. 9 – 6 p.m. – GHS vs. Sterling.

-Dec. 29 – 6 p.m. – GHS vs. Princeton.

-Jan. 6 – 6 p.m. – GHS vs. Moline.

-Jan. 14-15 – GHS Wrestling Invite

-Jan. 20 – 6 p.m. - GHS vs. Alleman (Senior and Autograph Night)

-Jan. 26 – 6 p.m. - GHS vs. Mercer County