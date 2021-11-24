Atkinson hosts Christmas Gathering December 3

Claudia Loucks

The 2021 Atkinson Downtown Christmas Gathering is somewhat different than in previous years, but still offers many activities for all ages.

A background of Christmas music will provide the atmosphere for the festivities to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, in the downtown area and include Santa’s arrival by fire truck at 5:45 p.m. at the village office, 107 West Main St., where he will be available to be photographed with children.

The 107 West Main St. address of the village office also is the location of Santa’s North Pole Post Office where all letters mailed with a return address by Friday, Dec. 10, will receive a Santa Letter in return.

Children are invited inside the village office where games for the younger set will be happening, including a cookie toss and a “snowball” fight. “Goodie” bags will be given to all participants.

Residents and visitors are invited to stop by “I Bake It That Way,” the new bakery at 505 North State, where owner Nicole Rubitsky will be offering free cookies. She also will have various baked items for sale and the shop will feature pop-up vendors with Christmas items available to purchase.

A table will be set up in front of the bakery where people at the event will be given a ticket to sign for a drawing that includes a Smart TV as the top prize and two other smaller prizes.

Hot chocolate, cookies and soup will be available for a free will donation at the Atkinson Hometown Market, 500 North State.

This year’s event will feature the Ugly Sweater Contest and judges will be circulating the area looking for the “ugliest” sweaters. Prizes are village gift certificates in the amount of $75 for first place, $50 for second, and $25 for third.

Shabbona Creek RV will have activities for adults at the Christmas Gathering.