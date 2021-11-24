Henry County Property Transfers

Geneseo Republic
Henry County property transfers
  • Janet McVietty to Nichole Garczynski  1418 8th Street Orion   $155,500
  • Timothy and Amberleigh Underwood to Jeffrey Wiedeman   1024 11th Ave. Orion   $92,000
  • Adam and Sherry DeCap to Shala and Tim Ramos  407 Ridge Dr. Geneseo  $280,000
  • Kenton and Valerie Spindler to Jason and Andrea Spindler  23597 Stagecoach Rd.  Geneseo  $379,000
  • Jason and Andrea Spindler to Adam DeCap  23597 Stagecoach Road Geneseo  $560,500
  • Carolyn Minnaert to Delaney Johnson and Micam smith  104 S. State St.  Atkinson  $142,000
  • Tamara Wier to Marco Romero  116 McKinley Ave  Kewanee  $102,000
  • Theresea Tank to Brand and Dawn Bryner  10440 IL Hwy 78  Kewanee  $230,000
  • Patrick and Marjorie Dooley to Ashley Anderson  709 E Prospect St.  Kewanee   $30,000
  • HEB LLC to John and Richard Murray  100 N. Burr Blvd  Kewanee  $177,500
  • Samuel Early to Nichole James  114 S. State St. Annawan  $108,500
  • Benjamin Baughman to Andrew Young  323 5th St.  Colona   $130,000
  • Robert Kieffer to EA Real Estate LLC  1207 June St.  Kewanee   $20,000
  • Lorraine Wancket to Daniel Wancket    209 South East St.  Annawan   $45,000
  • Keith Endress to Dustin and Lori Erickson  440 Circle Dr.  Kewanee   $170,000
  • Laura Contreras to Faith Real Estate Investing LLC 127 East St. S  Kewanee  $31,500
  • Find N Homes LLC to RBG Enterprises LLC 912 4th St. Colona  $70,000
  • Michael and Andrea Smith to Bobby Green Jr.  911 Cherry Dr.  Geneseo   $235,000
  • Karen Barrett to Bren and Amanda Raschke 101 Lakeview Colona  $330,000
  • Andrew Mapes to Alexander Kowitz  403 Margaret St.  Atkinson   $120,000
  • clarence and Diane Rusk to Ryan and Kendra Connelly  $162,000
  • Eric and Stacia Eastburn to Heather Charlet  216 S. Spring St. Geneseo  $110,000
  • Katie and Trent Griffin to Thomas and Kristie Timmerman 315 Elm St. Colona  $48,500
  • James Crandall to Christina CArlson  208 N 1st Street  Alpha  $76,000