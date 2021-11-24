Henry County Property Transfers
Geneseo Republic
- Janet McVietty to Nichole Garczynski 1418 8th Street Orion $155,500
- Timothy and Amberleigh Underwood to Jeffrey Wiedeman 1024 11th Ave. Orion $92,000
- Adam and Sherry DeCap to Shala and Tim Ramos 407 Ridge Dr. Geneseo $280,000
- Kenton and Valerie Spindler to Jason and Andrea Spindler 23597 Stagecoach Rd. Geneseo $379,000
- Jason and Andrea Spindler to Adam DeCap 23597 Stagecoach Road Geneseo $560,500
- Carolyn Minnaert to Delaney Johnson and Micam smith 104 S. State St. Atkinson $142,000
- Tamara Wier to Marco Romero 116 McKinley Ave Kewanee $102,000
- Theresea Tank to Brand and Dawn Bryner 10440 IL Hwy 78 Kewanee $230,000
- Patrick and Marjorie Dooley to Ashley Anderson 709 E Prospect St. Kewanee $30,000
- HEB LLC to John and Richard Murray 100 N. Burr Blvd Kewanee $177,500
- Samuel Early to Nichole James 114 S. State St. Annawan $108,500
- Benjamin Baughman to Andrew Young 323 5th St. Colona $130,000
- Robert Kieffer to EA Real Estate LLC 1207 June St. Kewanee $20,000
- Lorraine Wancket to Daniel Wancket 209 South East St. Annawan $45,000
- Keith Endress to Dustin and Lori Erickson 440 Circle Dr. Kewanee $170,000
- Laura Contreras to Faith Real Estate Investing LLC 127 East St. S Kewanee $31,500
- Find N Homes LLC to RBG Enterprises LLC 912 4th St. Colona $70,000
- Michael and Andrea Smith to Bobby Green Jr. 911 Cherry Dr. Geneseo $235,000
- Karen Barrett to Bren and Amanda Raschke 101 Lakeview Colona $330,000
- Andrew Mapes to Alexander Kowitz 403 Margaret St. Atkinson $120,000
- clarence and Diane Rusk to Ryan and Kendra Connelly $162,000
- Eric and Stacia Eastburn to Heather Charlet 216 S. Spring St. Geneseo $110,000
- Katie and Trent Griffin to Thomas and Kristie Timmerman 315 Elm St. Colona $48,500
- James Crandall to Christina CArlson 208 N 1st Street Alpha $76,000