Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

November 30, 2006

The Village of Cambridge is sponsoring a village wide Holiday Lighting Contest. The judging will be held during the evening hours for Sunday, Dec. 10.

Eric Leander and Kyle Morey two seniors on the Cambridge High School varsity football team, have been selected as a member of the Illinois High School Football Coaches’ Association All State Team as Honorable Mention.

Marty Talbott, a senior on the Cambridge High School football team, has been selected as a member of the 1A Illinois High School Football Coaches’ Association Academic All State Team.

Members of the eighth grade cheerleading squad are Emily Schmoll, Kalli Humphrey, Emily Ames, Rebecca Underwood, Chandra Moats and Sylvia Behnke.

25 Years Ago

November 27, 1996

Ed Dole, superintendent of public services for the Village of Cambridge, hangs Christmas banners and decorations on the light poles in the business district on Tuesday, November 19 in preparation of the holiday season.

GFWC Illinois Cambridge Woman’s Club officers for the 1996-97 term are President Lilah Peterson, vice-president Phyllis Rosenquist, recording secretary Bonnie Wiley, Harriet Newman, treasurer, reporting secretary Harriet Newman and Eileen Newman corresponding Secretary.

Cambridge High School varsity Vikings football team display the plaque the team received for competing in the Illinois High School Association Football Playoffs quarterfinal round. Every member of the team also received a quarterfinal playoff medal donated by People’s Banking Center, Cambridge. Holding the plaque are team captains T.J. Walline and Luke Leander.

A Thanksgiving dinner for area senior citizens was held at the Cambridge High School cafeteria and hosted by junior high students on Thursday, November 14.

50 Years Ago

November 25, 1971

Mr. and Mrs. Alvin R. Dobbels, Susan and Scott E. entertained 19 relatives and friends to their home Sunday, November 21 for a pre-holiday party.

Mrs. Ray Blomgren has returned home after visiting relative4s in Nebraska.

Three Cambridge High School Varsity football players have been named to the Davenport, Iowa, Times Democrat, 1971 “Little” Western Illinois football squad. They are Paul Hultgren, John Lund and Mike Maertens.

Mabel Colvin and Pauline Kyler of Moline visited friends here on Sunday.

100 Years Ago

December 1, 1921

D. E. Russel, wife and daughter spent Thanksgiving at the home of relatives in Wyoming.

Basketball Saturday night, American Legion vs Rock Island. Game called at 8:45 p.m.

Mrs. Geo II Brown and daughter Oruailta, spent last Saturday with relatives and friends in Rock Island.

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Gale, newly weds left Monday for Chicago where they will spend a few days attending the Pat Stock Show.

Chas. Kane and William Finley each shipped a load of hogs to the Chicago market on Monday after Mr. Kann accompanied the shipment.