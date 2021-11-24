Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

November 29, 2006

Galva High School senior is looked up to by a lot of kids, and not just because he stands 6-5. He’s this week’s Galva News Student of the Week.

Cooper Hoxworth and Sydney Wofford were named Little Mr. Christmas and Little Miss Christmas, respectively, Saturday. Following voting by the public, who donated money in the names of their favorite candidates.

A sports enthusiast, Dale Anderson pauses while watching a football game on TV and doing an interview with a newspaper reporter. He’s this weeks’ Galva News Student of the Week.

Logan Patch and Dean Lane, both students at ROWVA east Elementary School, were top prize winners in a recent poster contest at the school. Students used their creativity to design posters honoring military veterans.

25 Years Ago

December 4, 1996

Galva’s Brittany Anderson was determined to let Santa know exactly what she wants for Christmas. She had delivered a list, complete with color photos, to Mr. Claus at Breakfast With Santa last Saturday morning at the Galva American Legion building. The event was sponsored by the Galva Chamber of Commerce and Hagberg/Hamlin American Legion Post 45.

An additional part time police officer was hired by the Village of Woodhull at the city council meeting Monday night. Dan Papini of Alpha will work on a part time basis at $6.75 per hour.

Clayton Dickerson, owner of Galva’s lawn, garden. Bait tackle and hunting supply store, is busy making a transition from his old building on Front Street in Galva to his new building at 517 West Division Street.

Woodhull Alpha Jaycee member Mike Maher, checks the lights on a decoration for the Woodhull community. Each year the Jaycee members put up and take down the decorations in Alpha and Woodhull. Maher said he has worked on the project at least 10 years.

50 Years Ago

November 25, 1971

Galva’s Municipal Christmas tree went up in Veteran’s Memorial Park on Sunday with the help of city employees John Simmons and Kenneth Gerard aided by Roy Holding, Ray Russell and Stan Ballard. The tree will be decorated with lights and Mayor James Young will throw the switch turning it on Saturday to start Christmas activity in Galva.

Thanksgiving Day will be a happy occasion for Raymond Smith, Ed Malson and Elmer Kenney since they each won two turkeys in the annual “win a turkey contest6” with 30 turkeys given away by participating merchants.

Dottie Conroy placed the FHA crown on Miss Kathy Hemphill Saturday during the FHA formal held at the high school. Dottie was last year’s queen. Members of the queen’s court were Jackie Simmons, Randa Dolk, Linda Anderson and Terri Overbaugh.

Mrs. Jenny Jennings was named chairman of the Evening Star Circle of First United Methodist Church at the meeting last week in Epworth Hall of the church.

100 Years Ago

December 1, 1921

Mr. and Mrs. J. R,. Reynolds and daughter, of Viola spent Thursday in the home of R. J. Archer.

Mr. and Mrs. C. E. McLeese and children spent Thursday with relatives in Cambridge.

Wayne Thayer spent Thursday in Galesburg.

Gust Carlson was in Galva on business last Wednesday.