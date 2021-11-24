Looking Back Geneseo

compiled bu Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

December 1, 2006

Geneseo started off the season with huge success, taking care of its four opponents in the Geneseo Telephone Company Thanksgiving Shootout to propel the Leafs to a first-place finish.

WITH CARL COCHRAN as engineer, the toy train in his front yard at 619 N.Chicago St. keeps rolling along. Cochran and his wife, Arlene, invite area youngsters of all ages to take the time to stop by and enjoy the scenery. Along with the train, there are a myriad of lighted trees and other Christmas decorations adorning the yard.

25 Years Ago

November 29, 1996

Assistant director named: Don Neidt of rural Geneseo has been named assistant director of Growth, Inc. Mrs. Neidt has worked at the center for more than five years and has been financial manager for three years.

Deanna Swanson, soprano soloist, assisted by pianist Melinda Wildermuth, will give an Advent/Christmas recital at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Lutheran Church.

50 Years Ago

November 25, 1971

Season basketball tickets are now available at the Geneseo senior high school office The cost is $11 for adults and $5 SO for students. The season opens Tuesday with Wethersfield there and the first home game is Friday with Streator.

Registered voters approved the proposal to issue $1,195,000 in school building bonds for the construction and equipping of a new elementary school by a margin of 46 votes. A total of 1,720 ballots were cast, the largest voter turnout since the vote to establish the school unit district in 1949.

100 Years Ago

November 25, 1921

On Monday afternoon, at the home of George B. Dedrick, occurred the marriage of his sister, Miss Eva Ames Dedrick, to Mr. Albert Louis Sessler. Following the ceremony and the extending of congratulations a wedding dinner was served.

The week of Nov. 13-20 having been designated as good book week, was very fittingly observed by the Geneseo elementary schools. Miss Grant, the librarian, gave a little talk in each room of the two schools.