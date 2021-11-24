News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Geneseo Library to host vaccine clinic

The Geneseo Library will host a vaccine booster clinic with the Illinois Department of Public Health. Free shots and boosters of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. The Clinic will be December 15 from 10 to Noon at the Library. Please bring your vaccination card so it can be updated.

Abilities Plus Open House and Wreath Sales

Abilities Plus will host an Open House Sunday, December 5, 2021 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Abilities Plus facility, Carol Blake Center - 1100 N. East St. Kewanee, IL .Enter through door C on south side Contact 852-4626 or mail@abilitiesplus.org with questions

Hand decorated evergreen wreaths for $15 (advanced orders requested) Several wonderful raffle items will also be available. Due to safety concerns, refreshments will not be served this year, and face masks are required. However, we will have a large amount of baked goods, collectibles, unique gifts & holiday décor for sale!

Upcoming Events at Bureau County Fairgrounds

The Sauk Trail Gun Collectors show will have their show on Nov. 27th & 28th.

In Dec. there will be a fun event for the kids at the Fairgrounds following the Christmas Parade. Bring them out for Games and treats at 2 p.m. on Sat. Dec 4th. That night the Home for the Holidays lighted drive thru display opens at 5 p.m. The drive through will be open Fri, Sat & Sunday nights through New Years from 5 until 9 p.m.

The Home for the Holidays Christmas Craft and Vendor Show will be held Sat. Dec. 11th from 8 am to 2 pm in the heated exhibit halls. Selling spaces are being reserved now.

For information on any of these events see www. bureaucountyfair.com