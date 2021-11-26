Geneseo Council approves 4.99% hike in city's portion of property tax

The Geneseo Council met Tuesdday November 23, in a special session to approve the tax levy for the 2022 tax year. Councilman Martin Rothschild was absent.

During the special tax levy hearing, in advance of the regular Geneseo Council meeting, City Administrator, Jo Hollenkamp showed a Power Point presentation regarding the Geneseo City portion of the Henry County tax bill.

During "Tax Levy 101", the instructional presentation, Geneseo was compared to other population centers within the county. Geneseo's portion of the total Real Estate Tax bill was the lowest at .9143, Cambridge second at 1.1653, Colona at 1.477, Galva at 2.7708 and Kewanee at 3.120.

The portion of the real estate tax bill the City gets funds emergency services, police, streets and lighting, police pension, social security, IMRF pension, workman's comp, a host of other services. The total additional revenue generated by adoption of the 4.99% increase will be about $71,125, and expected to be used to offset the escalating police pension, a sum that the City has no control over.

Geneseo resident, John Greenwood spoke during public comments, "I am disappointed that the City has gone back to the tax payer with raising the tax rate. We should look to a broader scope to generate revenue." Hollenkamp explained that they have researched every penny they can cut. When an employee left due to retirement, the City divided her duties up among existing personnel in order to avoid the expense of replacing her.

During the last year, Matthews had bonded a large portion of the unpaid police pension, in order to save substantial interest on the balance. Councilwoman Paula Simosky asked Matthew s in the meeting what the first bond payment would be. Matthews replied that the first payment would be about $255,000 on the bonded amount, plus that year's liability, for an estimated $500,000.

The Council approved the 4.99% increase with a vote of 7-0.

In other business the City accepted a bid for an Iron Removal Plant standby generator for $247,843 for Rock River Electric. it is to be used for the east and west units of the iron removal plant as well as the Ash Street lift station.

The last days to haul yard waste to the city burn pile will be Friday Dec. 3 and Saturday Dec. 4. The last day of curbside leaf pickup will be Monday Nov. 29 and Tuesday Nov. 30.