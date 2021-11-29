Galva temporarily amends liquor license

Carol Townsend

A moment of silence was observed at the beginning of Monday nights city council meeting for former third ward alderman Wayne Buck for all he did for the City of Galva.

Wayde passed away on November 1st after a fall from a roof at his residence in a Peoria hospital.

The council voted to temporarily approve to amend the liquor ordinance to serve alcohol until 1:30 am and all patrons must be out of the bar by 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings. This means all patrons are out of the bar and not taking any drinks outside. This is for all bars in Galva.

The only ones allowed in the bar are the owner and bartender after 2 a.m. The council said this will be enforced.

Nick Ballard and Harry Hergert of Crescent City Tap, were present and explained to the council that before 2018, Galva’s liquor license stated 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday morning. They said that they felt it was an error that it got changed back to 1 a.m. when Thanksgiving morning was changed to 2 a.m. in 2018.

The council changed the December council meeting from December 27th to December 20th at 6 a.m. due to the Christmas holiday.

Police Chief Kraig Townsend reported that two officers are trying to work on Monday and Thursday afternoons on ordinance violations.

Townsend told the council that he hired one of the part timers, Alex Wagner of rural Knox county as a full time officer. He started in Galva in July and Chief Townsend said he has done a “wonderful job.”

He also reported that officer Calib Ingle is in in canine school training with Galva’s dog.

All residents of Galva need to make sure their vehicles, tractors, trailers and lawn mowers are off the streets for snow plowing this winter.

Third ward alderman Dougie Anderson asked on the progress of the demolition of the Hemphill house on Southeast 4th Street and the West house on Southeast First Street. The Hemphill house will be down in December but there are still legal issues with the West home.

Anderson said he would bring up several others that residents are asking him about. He said one vacant house has sat is disrepair at least 5 years after the owner passed away.

The council passed a TIF resolution. TIF 1 will expire December 31st, 2021. City administrator David Dyer said the city is working on replacing it with TIF 4. He said it will be later in 2022 before it is completed.

There was a list of obligations that did not get completed with TIF 1 monies. The list includes storm water management, tear down three dilapidated buildings, rehab Market street buildings, infrastructure water and sewer off US 34, downtown façade improvements, correct for nickel at Dixline (EPA required), rehab off street parking, professional fees/TIF closeout administration, property tax appeals, and reconstruct Industrial road for a total of $1,622,000.

The council went into closed session to discuss real estate and personnel. There was no action when they came into open session.

Second ward alderman Rick Otterstrom was absent from the meeting.