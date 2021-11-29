Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lida Samuelson

15 Years Ago

December 7, 2006

Members of the Cambridge Lutheran Church will host a Christmas Cantata, A Great and Mighty Wonder, Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m., Susie Goff will serve as the group’s accompanist. The public is invited to attend the free performance at the church, Prior to the Cantata. The Luther League will serve a spaghetti dinner beginning immediately following the morning worship service. The public is also invited to attend the dinner for a free will donation.

Everyone is invited to join the book club which meets once a month at the Cambridge Public Library.

Four seniors at Cambridge High School have been chosen as Illinois State Scholars for 2007. Congratulating the group is Geno Herges, CHS guidance counselor, and Robert Reagan, CHS principal. They are Carl Hammer, Kevin Lenertz, Anna Evert, Heather Hull.

Cambridge kindergartens teachers, Pam Ahring, and Gail Hutchinson, wrote a grant to the Cambridge Academic Foundation for individual marker boards for each student. Shown enjoying their boards are Emma Allen, Kaleb Buss, Devin Fuqua, Cody McIntire, Taylor Lodge and Kaitlyn Swemline.

25 Years Ago

December 5, 1996

Cambridge Junior Women’s Club will be sponsoring a Christmas Wish Tree for Cambridge children in need of a brighter Christmas. Those who wish to sponsor a child may do so by picking up a Christmas Tree tag at the Cambridge library.

Cambridge FFA Chapter received a National One Star Chapter Award at the 69th National FFA Convention held Thursday, November 14 in Kansas City, Missouri. The award is presented to chapters for superior performance in activities relating to their agricultural education and FFA programs.

Cambridge High School varsity boy’s basketball team took its first win of the season in the Orion Tipoff Classic against Aledo, 76-44, on Saturday, November 30. Team members are Bo Peterson, Jared Strader, Tom Moriarity, Daniel Baltisbergerm Brad Haverbach, Sean Ericson, T. J. Walline, Nick Caras, Rusty Larson, Ryan Clark, Rob Helms, Reggie Larson, Culley Medley and Adam Stahl.

Nine Cambridge High School varsity football players have been named to the Quad City Times All-Western Illinois football teams. Luke Leander was named to the first-team defense while Reggie Larson, Rob Helms, Adam Stahl and Adam Dobbels were named to the second-team offense. T. J. Walline and Brad Haverback were named the second-team defense. Bucky Medley received an honorable mention for offense while Ryan Schumaker received an honorable mention for defense.

50 Years Ago

December 2, 1971

Glen E. Monson, Rockford, has been named as a territory representative with Kent Feeds Inc. in western Illinois, according to a recent announcement by W. F. Schafenacker, senior vice president, sales.

Mr. and Mrs. Dale Gustus of Belleville spent the latter part of the week here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R. T. Gustus, and other relatives. In company with Mr. and Mrs. Robert Horberg they spent Thanksgiving with Mr. and Mrs. Truman Gustus and family of Mt. Prospect at the latter’s vacation home at the Apple River Canyon lake.

Mr. and Mrs. W. D. Olson spent Thanksgiving Day in Galesburg with their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. George Lundeen, and family.

100 Years Ago

November 10, 1921

The Ulah Sewing Circle will hold their annual bazaar on Tuesday, December 11.

The Kiska Club will be entertained at the home of Mrs. George. On next Wednesday afternoon.

The P. L. Mann family of Rock Island spent the latter part of the week with their relatives and friends in Cambridge.

Walter Samuelson, has just recently purchased D. O. Hiaman’s home in the southwest part of town.