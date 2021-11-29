Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

December 6, 2006

Former ROWVA High School basketball star Dave Johnson will be honored Friday, being cited by the Illinois High School Association for “legendary” play in the l976 Class A state basketball tournament.

Galva High School students recently named Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission are Ian Wexell, Nathan Dobbels and Nora Carleson.

Alwood High School senior Steve Larson, this week’s Galva News Student of the Week, looks forward to a career in farming, Ag industry and raising hogs. His involvement in FFA has supported those goals and interests.

These AlWood High School FFA members placed sixth at a Crops Contest held last month in Black Hawk East College. They include Tyler Eldet, Jacob Anderson, Sondra Munson, Haley Anderson, Amy Henry and Danyelle English.

25 Years Ago

December 11, 1996

The community of Alpha will have its annual Christmas Walk, Dec. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. Checking the schedule are Phyllis Keamy and Sally Kempin. Business, churches, the fire depart and others will participate with special activities.

Kids First daycare center in Galva received a nice boost last Wednesday as it prepared for a grand opening last Monday Sue Clark recently donated money to purchase this kitchen set for the Early Childhood Development Center. Clark made the donation in memory of her mother Helen Garrison, who worked as a cook at F.U. White School years ago. Accepting the gift are Kids First teacher Karen VerShaw, Kids First board member Anne Smith. Kids First site director/teacher Lois Zigor and Kewanee Daycare site director Betty Gavin.

A $200 donation was given to the AlWood Academic Foundation by Kara Lawrence, granddaughter of Bill Plunkett, deceased. She presented the check to Sid Carlson, president of the Foundation.

50 Years Ago

December 2, 1971

James Stringer and Yvonne Martin display the trophies they received for placing first in invitational skating competition. The roller team defeated other skaters from neighboring states in esquire dance competition.

Thanksgiving guests at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Palmer their son, Jon, and Mrs, James Kermeen. Jon is doing research work at Wistar Institute in Philadelphia, Pa.

Mrs. Lawrence Peterson returned home last Tuesday last Tuesday from Virginia Beach, VA, after spending five days with her son and daughter-in-law. Chief and Mrs. Robert Longley and Bobbie.

Mr. and Mrs. Dean Winter and family of Nashville, TN spent Thanksgiving week with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Vaughan. Also home for the holidays was Dick Vaughan and a friend. Sue Diepholz of Charleston, IL.

100 Years Ago

December 8, 1921

C. A. Smith of Wyoming was here Wednesday attending to business interests.

Dewey Lord returned Wednesday night from Cambridge where he spent a day on business

Mrs. Jack Carter, of Chicago arrived Wednesday for a few days’ visit with friends and relatives.

Mrs. E. S. Barnes returned from Kansas City, Missouri, , this morning where she made an extended visit with relatives.