Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

December 7, 2006

Orion High School faculty and staff gather in the library on Wednesday afternoon, November 29, to show their appreciation for custodians Brian VanDeWoestyne and Marty Nordstrom. VanDeWoestyne and Nordstrom lead the way through a buffet line.

A traditional holiday event takes on a new sponsor, a new name and a new location for 2006. What used to be Christmas in the Park, sponsored by the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce, is now Saturday with Santa, sponsored by Main Street Orion. It has been moved from Central Park to Orion High School.

Lauren Larson, student at United Township Area Career Center has been named student of the month for November. She is enrolled in the cosmetology program.

Wrestling for the first time with Dan Diamond as head coach, Orion polished off Riverdale 40-31 on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

25 Years Ago

December 6. 1996

Members of Cub Scout Pack #123, Den #6, make the Christmas for Kids stocking that will hang in the window of Myers & Son Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning to show how much money has been raised for the program. Christmas for Kids provides toys and other gifts for low- income families in the Orion school district. Representatives of the Cub scouts are Andrew Owens, Michael Tuttle, Nathan McVietty, Travis Carlson Tyler Clark and Ryan Hancock.

Melissa Guzzonato and Amy Thomas have been chosen as students of the month in Graphic Arts program at United Township Career Center in East Moline.

Augustana student Marti Knowles of Orion has been tentatively selected as an alto participant in the chorus of “Messiah,” presented by Augustana College at Centennial Hall in Rock Island.

C. R. Hanna fourth graders Amanda Morris and Erin Harder roll a giant snowball across new white stuff on the playground Monday, Dec. 2. Orion received its first significant snowfall the night before.

50 Years Ago

December 2, 1971

Mrs. Herman Matzen, Mrs. Guy Gainey, Mrs. Duane Malmen and Ms. Myron Startup attended the 15th District meeting of Mothers of World War 11 held at Galva Thursday, Nov. 18.

Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Swanson held their annual Thanksgiving family dinner Thursday and guests were Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Swanson and family, Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Swanson Jr. and family, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Carlson and family, Orion and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Swanson and family, Andover.

Mr. and Mrs. John M. Anderson moved Monday from their residence to New Berlin, Wisconsin to make their new home.

Relatives in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Kerr over Thanksgiving weekend were Miss Alice Kerr of Geneseo; Miss Alice Kerr of Champaign and Dr. and Mrs. Roy Thesen of Quincy.

100 Years Ago

December 1, 1921

Friday afternoon, December 2, the Orion Community High school will be moved from the local district school building in the to the elegant new school building in the east part of town.

C. A. Carlson of Chicago is visiting at the home of his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Otto Blade.

Mrs. Amanda Jacobson, of Galesburg, was a Thanksgiving Day visitor at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Samuelson.

Sunshine being such a scarce article the last three weeks, everyone rejoiced to see its return on Tuesday. It is hoped that we will yet have some nice weather before winter closes in.